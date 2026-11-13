The Great Writers’ Escape

Who said writing inspiration must come with fluorescent lights, conference tables and endless PowerPoints? Botswana’s literary minds are taking their pens, publishing ambitions and unfinished manuscripts outdoors for an afternoon of fresh ideas, honest conversations and networking.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Forget boardrooms and stiff literary conferences. Botswana’s writers are trading four walls for fresh air, picnic blankets and conversations about getting that book out of their heads and onto the shelves. The Writers Picnic is bringing the literary community outdoors, and procrastinators might want to pay attention.

Scheduled for November 15, 2026 at Joy City Park, the gathering is the brainchild of author and organiser Oduetse Tebogo, who wants to give aspiring, emerging and established writers a different kind of meeting place.

“As an Author, I realized that most of the forums are done in closed environments, formal setup, not in a relaxed manner; so, I wanted to take our discussions outdoors,” she tells Time Out.

LESS BOARDROOM, MORE BOOKS

The idea is simple: sometimes a change of scenery is exactly what a creative mind needs. But this is not just a leisurely afternoon of literary small talk. The programme tackles some of the less romantic realities of being a writer, from battling writer’s block and self-doubt to researching, publishing, marketing and selling books.

Writer and communications practitioner Makarov Abotseng will explore how to turn an idea into a manuscript, while Bame Bame will unpack consistency, relevance and research. Kabelo Nkwane will tackle publishing opportunities on platforms such as Amazon and Kindle.

FROM MANUSCRIPT TO MONEY

Author branding, advertising and profiling will also get attention through Henny Maruapula, while J.B.S. Mothowadimo will share lessons from his six-book journey. Gobotsamang Leshetla brings culture, history and heritage into the conversation, highlighting the importance of preserving roots through writing.

Among the day’s themes are finding your voice, finishing what you start and navigating the literary industry’s stumbling blocks. Bryan Saudu will facilitate proceedings.

PENS, PRINTS AND PICNIC VIBES

Beyond the discussions, authors will exhibit their books, giving attendees an opportunity to discover local titles and connect with fellow literary enthusiasts.

The gathering starts at 11:00. Ladies are encouraged to wear floral dresses, while men should bring their brightest colours. Entry is P150, covering snacks, discussions and networking.

For once, the assignment is not to stay indoors and finish the manuscript. It is to get outside, meet other writers and perhaps finally figure out what to do with that brilliant idea.