The Miss World crown is for Palesa Molefe – Emma Wareus

Miss Botswana jets offf to Puerto Rico

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Before she jetted off to Puerto Rico for the Miss World stage, Emma Wareus said Botswana had the best bet for the Miss World crown in Palesa Molefe.

A former Miss Botswana herself and now a pageant mentor Wareus has to know what she was talking about. Speaking at a sponsorship ceremony in Gaborone recently, Wareus, who was placed first-runner up to Miss World 2010, said Palesa had all the qualities to win the coveted crown and title.

“I can confidently tell you that Palesa is not coming back home,” she said. “I have worked with Miss World quite often over the past 10 years. I have chosen about four queens and every single time I chose a contestant she won. This year I am saying she is bringing it home.”

Apart from her assertion that beauty is not limited to a set standard, Palesa has proved that a woman’s value is not only in her intrinsic aesthetics. The Mochudi native walked into the national pageantry her authentic self backed by her brilliant creative skills and wit. Cast in the leading role in the Star drama series, she is a talented film and stage actress who oozes confidence and articulates her message well as a public speaker.

The new Miss Botswana is pursuing a project that focuses on children’s mental health where she works with teachers. With the benefit of the physical, mental and social media preparations that she received at the Miss Botswana boot camp, Palesa has become a strong contender for the Miss World crown.

Wareus has emphasised the need for everyone to support her and reminded sponsors that it is important to come forward early and not at the end of a successful race. “I am who I am today because somebody believed in me,” Wareus pointed out. “The last thing we want is for her to wear the crown and then everyone wants to rally behind her!

It was revealed at the sponsorship handover ceremony that Miss Botswana 2021/ 22 will not be driving off in a Mercedes Benz C200 as announced at the launch of last August. Instead Palesa will be getting a Golf 7 sponsorship from Magariland that will transport her during her reign. “We thought we should give the Queen a more funkier ride as opposed to the Mercedes Benz because she is young and the Golf 7 is best suited,” said a member of the Miss Botswana Team, Massie Hule.

In addition to the car, Palesa received a cash prize of P100 000 which will be shared among the medical aid bill and monthly allowance, free housing during her reign and P25 000 worth of jewellery from Delmas Jewellery . She will also receive a premium membership at Jack’s Gym for her entire reign, white label gift voucher (monthly scents), a hair sponsorship at The Makeover Place, yoga and spa treatment, dental care from Dental Suites, spa services from Fifi Fab and physio care from Ketshidile Physio Clinic.

Further, the queen recently explored Makgadikgadi Pans and the Okavango Delta with Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) for the Miss Botswana intro video which was shot for Miss World.