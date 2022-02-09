Miss Botswana improves her ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ Project

Is undergoing course in children’s mental health

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Reigning Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe’s life is a beehive of activity as she prepares to return to San Juan, Puerto Rico in March to continue her quest to become the 70th Miss World.

Although Palesa has already been assured a top 40 spot after winning in the pageant’s preliminary rounds, the Botswana beauty is working on improving her Beauty With a Purpose project that was not among the winners at the pageant’s challenge last year.

Titled ‘Le Ojwa le Sale Metsi’ early discipline turns better results, Molefe’s project focuses on children’s mental health. The actress-cum-producer explained that the genesis of the project was the very idea of early learning leading to better results. The queen is an aspiring advocate of child welfare and wants to bring attention on value of sound mental health.

“She is engaging with different and relevant stakeholders to grow the project and make it sustainable even after her reign,” Miss Botswana organizer and unit director, Kaone Moremong, said in an interview.

“To ensure that she also understands children’s mental health issues better, she is taking a course facilitated by Maleshwane Mauco, who is the first board certified registered Behaviour Analyst in southern Africa who has over 14 years of experience consulting in Autism, Severe Special Needs, Learning Difficulties, and Staff Training and Behaviour Management.”

Molefe is being trained as a Behavioural Technician in her project whose rollout will include training stakeholders such as parents, teachers and community volunteers in skills necessary to help children with their mental health.

While she continues to captivate online audiences selling Botswana’s tourism product offerings, Palesa finds time to train in preparation for the competition. Her daily routine includes physical fitness, etiquette and public speaking while her management team engages potential sponsors for her travel to Puerto Rico for the Miss World crown.

Moremong was eager to state: “Let me highlight that Miss Botswana management has never denied any designers who have contacted us an opportunity to assist. However, we have noted numerous public social media pledges that were never officially extended to us through either our email or phones. We are very open to any kind of assistance and invite anyone interested in assisting to contact us.”

Meanwhile, the Miss World Organization last week launched the first-ever Top 40 Fast Track Event styled “The Miss World Digital Media Challenge.” Winners of the challenge will qualify for the Miss World Top 12 and Batswana can help Molefe to advance by promoting the link to her new website.

This is what the Miss World page says: “The ‘My Purpose’ section of your website should include your Beauty With a Purpose presentation including a full description of the progress that you have made since you began your project.”

Miss World 2021 coronation night is slated for 16 March 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.