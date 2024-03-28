“The Rise” Annual Easter Gospel Music Fest Comes to Gabs 

To ensure an evening filled with inspiration and joy, a star-studded lineup will take to the stage to captivate the audience with their modern spin of traditional hymns that are a Sunday staple for many Batswana across the country

A special Easter Holiday lies in store for gospel music enthusiasts when the Botswana edition of “The Rise” music concert hits the stage at Molapo Crossing in Gaborone on for 1st April.

Brought to Botswana by High Key Productions, the concert will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ through song.

“The concert serves as a reminder that despite our diverse backgrounds and denominations, we can find unity in our shared faith and love for music,” said the event coordinator and music artist, Nnunu Ramogotsi-Neill, at the concert launch last week.

“The Rise is one of the major gospel events that take place in South Africa and is doing very well. We expect magnitudes to attend and celebrate the unifying power of faith and music.”

To ensure an evening filled with inspiration and joy, a star-studded lineup featuring Dr Winnie Mashaba, Kgethang Konese, Bafokeng Brothers, Nnunu Ramogotsi-Neill, Thapelo Molomo, Puleng March, Angela Moatshe, among others, will take to the stage to captivate the audience in turns.

Each will give their modern spin of traditional hymns that are a Sunday staple for many Batswana across the country.

Said Nnunu: “We decided to bring this event to Botswana because we want to nurture new talent as we have artists such as Johnson Pheto on the lineup.

“We want to grow their talent that will see them collaborating with the well-established artists. We also want the concert to become a successful annual affair in Botswana.”

For his part, South African artist, Kgethang Konese, said his wish is for gospel to be as highly regarded but people feel it is not trendy.

“Gospel is not for church people only but is for everyone,” he asserted. “Our goal is to see our gospel artists receiving bookings that can sustain them until they get the next gig.”

Event tickets are available at Webtickets, Choppies and Spar stores for P150 (early bird), P250 (Standard) and P500 (VIP).