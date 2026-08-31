The Soul Crowd Wants More

Denim was crisp, the ballads were heavy on nostalgia and the crowd came ready to sing along. Taste of Africa’s Saturday Ballads is becoming a fixture for Botswana’s grown-and-groovy crowd even as organisers admit the latest edition came with a few off-key moments.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Forget the club thump. This crowd came for the slow burn.

Taste of Africa’s Saturday Ballads returned to Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino this past weekend, drawing a sizeable crowd of mature music lovers dressed in the event’s “Denim and White” theme and ready for an evening of soul, memories and songs that refuse to age.

The fourth edition delivered classic ballads, familiar voices and a space full of people who know every word before the DJ even drops the track.

THE SOUL CROWD HAS SPOKEN

The concept was born in 2024 after organisers spotted a gap in Botswana’s entertainment calendar: an event built specifically around soul and classic music.

The first edition attracted more than 700 people, signalling that nostalgia could be serious business. This year, the growing crowd suggested the appetite has only increased.

Among the performers were South African DJ Obza and former RB2 presenter Resego Motlhokathari, alongside local DJs and entertainers.

For co-founder and Marketing Director Mercy Ramojela, the turnout was encouraging but the event was not without its glitches.

“The event went beautiful, but was very disappointed at how some of our partners failed to keep their end of the bargain,” said Ramojela in an interview.

WHEN THE LIGHTS WENT OUT

The promised wine-tasting experience did not happen after a partnership fell through, while electricity problems briefly disrupted the day.

Organisers later apologised to patrons, acknowledging the disappointment and promising to be more deliberate about partnerships.

Still, the audience stayed with them.

“When the unexpected electricity challenges occurred, you showed remarkable patience and understanding,” the organisers said in a post-event statement.

BIGGER ROOM, SAME VIBE

The night’s fashion code — Denim and White — added another layer to the experience, turning the dance floor into a sea of nostalgia with a dress code.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway was simple: Botswana’s mature music lovers want their own space to unwind.

Ramojela says organisers are listening.

“Next time we will choose a bigger venue, looking at how much our numbers are growing.”