The “Steve Harvey” Project Unveiled 

Formally called Botswana Ignite, the project is set to deliver the Family Feud Botswana game show, drama/comedy and reality shows

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Creatives and film and TV professionals last week witnessed the official unveiling of the long awaited “Botswana Ignite” initiative that is well known as the “Steve Harvey” Project at the BTV Auditorium in Gaborone.

In partnership with American TV host Steve Harvey, the Government of Botswana has championed the “Botswana Ignite” initiative that is set to nurture local talent and foster growth within the country’s bourgeoning television and video production industries.

Said Oshinka Tsiang of the Ministry for State President at the unveiling: “The creative industry has been recognised as a key driver for economic growth and to achieve a knowledge-based economy. This industry is worth trillions of dollars around the world and we want a slice of those trillions.

Global mindset

“For us it is important to capitalise on quality, connections and agility to get into this industry. This project was announced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi in 2019 and now requires our commitment and a global mindset to see how best creatives and businesses can capitalise on this project.”

Duncan Irvine, the co-founder of Forge Media & Entertainment, which is a company engaged by Steve Harvey Global, said the Botswana Ignite project will provide a platform for training and development in parallel with a framework to ignite the television creative and production industry of Botswana such that it grows the quality and quantity of world-class productions telling proudly local stories.

Incubators

He says the platform will also grow ancillary businesses aligned with the production and exponentially increase inbound productions, thereby increasing foreign revenue and exposing the world to Botswana stories.

“Central to this endeavour are the newly inaugurated Botswana TV Academy, Botswana Wildlife Film School, masterclasses and immersive On-Production Mentorship, all working synergistically to serve as incubators for innovation and excellence in the field,” said Irvine.

“Through these ventures, the initiative shall unleash the full potential of Botswana’s creative landscape, forging a path towards global recognition and sustainable growth.”

Family Feud Botswana is here!

One of the most popular shows launched by the initiative is the Family Feud Botswana game show that pits two families against each other to see who can correctly guess the most answers to questions surveyed from the general public.

Irvin highlighted that the game show will be shot in South Africa because Botswana does not have the facilities to shoot the show. The game show will be followed by the international format comedy/drama set to be launched in June and a reality show in September.

Film Commission

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development will establish the Botswana Film Commission as a strategic organisation with a mandate to promote and develop Botswana as a competitive destination for the creation of film, television and multi-media productions.

Anticipated to be launched in June this year, Irvine said the Film Commission will attract a percentage of the global production and investment to Botswana, and then ensure that the economic value of the investment is spread throughout the country and its citizens.