“The Women of Kuru” Champions Women’s Empowerment

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a historic moment for Botswana’s art scene, the National Museum and Art Gallery recently unveiled an exhibition that celebrated the remarkable female artists of the Kuru Art Project.

Titled “The Women of Kuru: The Gathering,” the exhibition is curated by the citizen female-led agency ReCurate to raise the voices of women in the arts and to serve as a beacon for cultural preservation and empowerment.

The exhibition honours the artistic legacy of the San community, particularly the Naro and Dcui San from D’Kar, and highlights the immense, often underrecognised, contributions of its women artists.

Role of art in society

The exhibition opened with powerful remarks by Bilkiss Moorad, who emphasised the role of art in shaping society. “Art in the First World is more than luxury or decoration; it’s a cultural cornerstone, an asset driving economic growth and public discourse,” she shared.

Underlining the need for Botswana to place a similar value on its rich cultural heritage, Moorad – who is a Chartered Accountant – highlighted the responsibility of leaders to integrate art into corporate strategies; not merely as an add-on but as a critical sector capable of preserving history and enriching communities.

Vital step

In her address, Moorad touched on the underrepresentation of women in the arts, a challenge that “The Women of Kuru, The Gathering” seeks to confront.

Despite their contributions, female artists often find their voices sidelined, lacking the resources and recognition necessary to thrive. This exhibition, she argued, is a vital step towards rectifying that imbalance.

Founded in 1990, the Kuru Art Project has been a lifeline for the San community, providing an outlet for artistic expression while preserving cultural heritage. In recent years, however, male artists have generally garnered more recognition than their female counterparts.

Visibility

ReCurate’s founder, Renee Eisen-Khonat, noted that the exhibition aims to uplift these artists by increasing their visibility and providing opportunities for economic empowerment.

The platform not only promotes their art but also supports the artists’ livelihoods, showcasing their work in a space where it can be appreciated and purchased.

Among the exhibition’s highlights is a collaborative artwork created by 10 female artists and embroiderers, a symbol of shared heritage and the strength of collective creativity.

Spirit of unity

This piece, which went up for auction to raise funds for the Kuru Art Project, reflects the profound bond that these women share. It is a testament to the spirit of unity and cultural pride, encapsulating generations of stories, traditions, and communal support.

The Coordinator of the Kuru Art Project, Maudie Brown, reflected on how the exhibit allowed the women to reconnect with their cultural roots. The process of creating art together felt deeply natural, she noted, because gathering and collaborating are intrinsic to San culture.

“In a culture where women often gather around the fire to cook, tell stories, laugh and create beadwork, the collaborative artwork was an extension of their everyday lives,” Brown said.

Friendships nurtured

Through storytelling and shared memories, the women rediscovered the importance of friendship, support, and unity in a way that brought their art to life.

Brown spoke of how the exhibition process strengthened bonds among the artists and revived traditional values. The creative journey, she observed, was one of retrospection and mutual understanding where friendships were nurtured, and cultural identity reaffirmed.

Witnessing their art being appreciated by others was both uplifting and validating, bringing a sense of dignity and pride to the artists from D’Kar.