“Morwaake” is the Latest Production of Kgotla Films 

The film – which tackles the pressing issue of male suicide in Botswana that is hardly ever attended to – is set to debut at New Capitol Cinemas

GAZETTE REPORTER

A social enterprise revolutionising Botswana’s film industry, Kgotla Films, is set to premiere its latest production, Morwaake, on 28 November at New Capitol Cinemas in Gaborone CBD.

Founded by Botswana-born producer Lesedi Mpabanga and UK filmmaker Calum Chisholm, Kgotla Films is a collaborative venture blending international expertise with local talent.

With a commitment to sustainable filmmaking, the organisation aims to build an independent industry in Botswana that can stand on its own and make waves both locally and globally.

Hands-on experience

Kgotla Films stands out for its training-focused model, merging world-class techniques with local artistry. By involving international professionals in the filmmaking process, Kgotla ensures that Batswana crew members receive hands-on experience in cutting-edge techniques and tools.

Chisholm shares the goal of developing Botswana’s film industry to a point where it thrives independently: “Our purpose is to foster an industry that no longer needs our facilitation,” he told Time Out.

Morwaake

At its core, Morwaake addresses Botswana’s duality of tradition and modernity through a powerful narrative on generational conflict. The film tackles male suicide, a pressing issue in Botswana, bringing attention to a topic often left unspoken.

Written by trainees Leinatsela Kesenye and Laone Mathule, Morwaake is both a cultural reflection and a bold conversation starter on mental health, family and the future.

Morwaake further highlights Kgotla Films’ commitment to the local creative community. The film features costume design by Moitshepi Mokaila, founder of Botswana-based brand In Decisive, and an original soundtrack by local music producer Flex The Ninja, who was mentored by UK professionals.