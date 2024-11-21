Nxabega Okavango: A Wildly Elegant Invitation to Disconnect

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Nestled within a 25,000-hectare private concession bordering Botswana’s famed Moremi Game Reserve, I was fortunate to experience a journey into the heart of the Okavango Delta at the invitation of &Beyond’s Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp.

My adventure began upon meeting AK as my guide. With 17 years of experience, he explained that “Nxabega” means “a place of giraffes” because the tallest of four-footed animals populated the area between 2012 and 2015.

The hour-long scenic drive from Pom Pom airstrip to the camp was filled with AK’s insights, from wildlife movements and behaviours to the effects of climate change on the ecosystem.

A warm Setswana welcome

On arrival, the camp’s staff greeted me with a Setswana choir song and dance, embodying the warmth and pride of Botswana’s hospitality. Here, the wilderness experience transcends luxury as Nxabega seamlessly blends tradition, conservation and elegance.

The camp’s nine tented suites are each a serene escape under the shade of ebony trees, with private verandas overlooking the surrounding wilderness, sustainable designs, and en-suite bathrooms, ensuring guests have every comfort in a low-impact environment.

With low water levels limiting mokoro excursions, I experienced the beauty of the Delta on game drives in the daytime and at eventide, discovering the wilderness in its most authentic state.

Impressive birdlife

Rising at dawn, we would embark on morning game drives, which is the best time to catch wildlife at its most active. Guided by AK and Batani’s expertise, I witnessed a leopard with a tsessebe kill perched up on a cool sausage tree, a pride of lions in pursuit of game, and the impressive birdlife of the Okavango Delta, which is in abundance this time of the year.

For those drawn to a more intimate experience, bush walks led by expert trackers offered deeper insights into the landscape’s secrets.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, we enjoyed unforgettable moments by the water’s edge, from a sundowner picnic to a surprise popcorn station to snack on during the hours long and engaging game drives.

Sounds of the wilderness

A bush lunch served picnic-style, which was another surprise for us guests, allowed us to savour a meal amid the sounds of the wilderness after an exhilarating morning. These personal touches, unique to &Beyond, make each moment feel special and attuned to the Delta’s natural rhythm.

The invitation allowed me a much-needed digital detox. Here, among the sights and sounds of the Delta, I reconnected with nature, mindfulness, and the mental health benefits of solitude.

Dining in the wild with the Delta and its wild animals as a backdrop, each meal prepared by the camp’s talented chef was an experience in itself. Embracing locally sourced ingredients, the chefs shared recipes with us to try at home, a culinary journey that feels like a gift from the Delta.

Conservation efforts

&Beyond actively supports local conservation through a “deep impact” approach, developed in partnership with Wild Impact. Their work spans four key areas: conserving ecosystems, supporting community education and health, fostering climate resilience, and nurturing future leaders. This includes projects like water security for Tsutsubega and Gogomoga communities and enhancing Sexaxa Primary School’s infrastructure.

“The ultimate outcome of our collective journey will be a future that finds these spaces resilient, vibrant and healthy, and custodian communities actively advocating for their conservation and protection for generations to come,” said Dr Andrew Venter, CEO of Wild Impact in describing their shared &Beyond-Wild Impact objectives.

Special rates for Batswana

With the festive season – synonymous with travelling – upon us, Nxabega’s Concierge, Effy Vasco, emphasised the camp’s commitment to making this experience affordable for locals. Offering localised rates, &Beyond makes it possible for Batswana to access this blend of wilderness and luxury, a true opportunity to witness the magic of the Okavango Delta.

Nxabega is not simply a place to stay; it is an invitation to let the pace of the African bush guide you. Here, elegance meets the wild, creating a sanctuary where nature, adventure and luxury exist in perfect harmony. For those ready to embrace this unforgettable experience, Nxabega awaits at contactus@andbeyond.com and http://andBeyond.com