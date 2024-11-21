How High Will The Vultures Soar In Casablanca?

They start a campaign whose ultimate goal is the 2025 Rugby World Cup with a fixture against Morocco today



GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana national rugby team has landed in Casablanca, Morocco to compete in the Rugby Africa Cup Repechage 2024.

The competition is set to run from 20 to 24 November with Botswana slated to open their campaign with a game against Morocco today (20 November).

This pivotal tournament, hosted under the auspices of the African Rugby Union, marks a crucial chapter in the team’s pursuit of qualification for the 2025 Rugby Africa Championship finals and, ultimately, a pathway to the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

High stakes

Affectionately known as the Vultures, the team is in Pool B alongside Madagascar, Cameroon and hosts Morocco.

The stakes are high as the winner of the tournament will advance to a playoff against the victor of Pool A qualifiers, held concurrently in Tunisia featuring Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and the host nation.

The Vultures’ travelling squad boasts a blend of experience and emerging talent drawn from top clubs across Botswana such as the Gaborone Hogs, Canon Jaguars and BDF Cheetahs.

Dynamic squad

Players like Captain Biggie Takunda Derera of Gaborone Hogs bring leadership to a side brimming with determination.

The team also features dynamic forwards like Nicholas Donovan de Beer of BIUST Buffaloes and skilled backs such as Rambo Ndiko Moisala of the Canon Jaguars.

The coaching team, led by Andrew Lynn with assistance from Royal Mwale and Tshoganetso Katse, has worked tirelessly to prepare the team for this momentous occasion.

The stakes

Team Manager Paxinos Warburton and a medical team that includes Made Afata and Aldrin Majaye will ensure the players are physically and mentally primed for the gruelling schedule.

This tournament serves as more than just a chance for glory; it represents the hopes of Botswana’s burgeoning rugby community.

Securing a spot in the 2025 Africa Rugby Championship finals, to be held in Kampala, Uganda would signal a major milestone for a nation seeking to solidify its presence in African rugby.

Discipline and endurance

Beyond the prestige, the qualifiers also form part of a pathway to the 2025 Rugby World Cup, placing additional weight on the team’s performance in Casablanca.

The Vultures’ opening match against Morocco will test their resolve against a formidable opponent buoyed by home advantage.

Matches against Madagascar and Cameroon later in the week will require the Vultures to exhibit both strategic discipline and physical endurance.