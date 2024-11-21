Karate Team In Spain For World Cup

Sensei Bakwadi: “This is our opportunity to demonstrate Botswana’s growth in karate on a global stage. We’re ready.”

After months of preparation and a strong showing at the African Games earlier this year, Botswana’s national karate team is on the cusp of competing at the prestigious Karate World Cup that is scheduled for 22 to 24 November in Pamplona, Spain.

Led by head coach Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi, the team has arrived in Spain after departing Botswana this week with aspirations of proving their mettle on the global stage.

“The African Games earlier this year were a great success for us but they also highlighted areas for improvement,” Bakwadi said in an interview before the team left.

Individualised training

“For this tournament, we’ve tailored our approach with individualised training to hone each athlete’s unique strengths and address their weaknesses.

“We have also upped the intensity of our physical conditioning and introduced scenario-based sparring to simulate the pressure they will face at the World Cup.”

Among the athletes travelling to Spain is the Women’s Kata Team, comprising Lethabo Sekano, Lesego Masimola and Shaleen Magalie. The trio has been fine-tuning their synchronised kata routines where precision, timing and unity are paramount.

Women’s kata team

“The Women’s kata team has shown remarkable progress since the African Games,” said Bakwadi. “Their chemistry has improved significantly, and we’ve worked hard to ensure they deliver a powerful, cohesive performance on the global stage.”

Facing athletes from around the world requires not only technical prowess but also adaptability. The team has focused on understanding the diverse styles that they may encounter.

“We’ve been studying international competitors closely, analysing their techniques and trends,” Bakwadi noted.

“Flexibility will be key”

“This has informed our adaptability drills, which are designed to help the athletes adjust their strategies during matches. Flexibility will be key in such a dynamic competition.

“We’ll be up against countries with long-established karate programmes and advanced resources. The mental aspect is also critical – maintaining composure under the spotlight of a high-stakes global competition is no easy feat.”

Despite these challenges, the coach remains optimistic about the team’s prospects. “Our goal is to show the world how far Botswana karate has come,” Bakwadi said.

Team more cohesive

“A podium finish would be fantastic, but we are equally focused on gaining valuable experience, improving our global rankings, and establishing Botswana as a competitive force in karate.”

Since the African Games, the team has grown more cohesive, particularly in synchronised kata routines where precision and harmony are essential. “The athletes have become more unified in their execution,” Bakwadi said.

“We’ve also worked on building trust and collaboration through team-building exercises. In kata, that collective strength can make all the difference.”

Nutrition and recovery

Bakwadi credited the Botswana Karate Association and other stakeholders for their invaluable support. “Their contributions in funding, training facilities, and international exposure have been crucial,” he said.

Still, he pointed out areas for growth. “We could benefit from more advanced training equipment, additional international sparring opportunities, and greater funding for nutrition and recovery programmes to further enhance our preparation.”

The coach emphasised that the team’s participation in the World Cup is about more than medals, saying it is also about inspiring a nation.

Women and youth

“Competing on this stage is a testament to what’s possible with hard work and dedication,” he said. “We hope our efforts will inspire young athletes, particularly women, to pursue their dreams in karate.”

Reflecting on the lessons from the African Games, Bakwadi highlighted the importance of staying composed under pressure and the value of thorough preparation. “We’ve carried those lessons into this journey,” he noted.

The team arrived in Spain on Tuesday, with their first matches scheduled later this week. As Botswana’s karate community rallies behind them, the athletes are determined to make their country proud.

“This is our opportunity to demonstrate Botswana’s growth in karate on a global stage,” said Bakwadi. “We’re ready.”