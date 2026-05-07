This Is What Quiet Luxury Looks Like

Somewhere between safari, saffron samp, and soft brown fits, Between U & I transformed Mokolodi Nature Reserve into the coolest cultural dinner gathering, one where food, fashion, and connection shared the same seat at the table

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The road to Botswana’s chicest dinner gathering began with an off-road drive through the wild.

This past weekend, Between U & I’s Long Table Experience returned to Greater Gaborone, taking guests deep into Mokolodi Nature Reserve for an evening suspended between nature, luxury, and soft glamour. Before a single plate touched the table, guests were already immersed in the experience spotting wildlife from chauffeured vehicles while heading toward the famed “World View” setup overlooking the reserve.

And when they arrived? Shades of Brown nudes was the unofficial currency of the night.

“Most people feel it’s redundant but honestly I feel that browns make us look wealthy,” said founder and curator of Between U & I Long table experience, Uyapo Ketogetswe, commenting about the now signature nude dress code that has become part of the event’s identity.

The result looked less like a traditional dinner and more like a luxury fashion campaign shot in the middle of the bush.

He said: “We gather not just to dine, but to reconnect, to celebrate, and to experience the place in a way we’ve never felt before.”

AFRO FUSION TAKES CENTER STAGE

But the real flex of the evening wasn’t only the aesthetics, it was the menu.

Guests started with mapakiwa tea buns paired with burnt butter, French onion butter, and miso butter before moving into gumbo with mosutlhane (sorghum millets). Then came the showstopper: slow-braised osso buco served with saffron samp risotto and gremolata.

Dessert arrived unapologetically dramatic with chocolate glaze, edible gold, tiramisu ice cream, morula biscuits, espresso dusting. Botswana’s ingredients, but plated like fine art.

Ketogetswe described the experience as an attempt to elevate Setswana flavours through gastronomy tourism. “The menu features mapakiwa, sorghum and samp which are all re-imagined and paired where you wouldn’t have expected it to have that kind of flavour combination,” he explained.

THE RISE OF EXPERIENCE CULTURE

Since launching last June, the sold-out experience has travelled from Mogobane, the National Museum to Maun and even Kasane’s boat cruises. But beyond the curated tablescapes and wine pairings lies something bigger: Botswana’s growing appetite for experiences over excess.

Between U & I understands modern luxury perfectly. It isn’t loud. It arrives dressed in linen, pours Chardonnay, and lets the view do the talking.