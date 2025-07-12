Tich Mataz Headlines 90s Throwback Show

Legendary broadcaster Tich Mataz will return to Botswana in August for a nostalgic 90s-themed music event harking back to the golden era of Southern African radio and club culture

GAZETTE REPORTER

The golden age of Southern African radio and club culture will come alive once more as Zimbabwean media legend Tich Mataz returns for Take Us Back – 90s Edition, set for Friday 1 August 2025 at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone.

The event, curated by Botswana promoter Nigel Motlogelwa, will celebrate the music and culture that shaped a generation.

“This is a love letter to the golden era of radio and club culture in Southern Africa,” he told Time Out. “Tich Mataz is a legend who soundtracked so many lives.”

Wide acclaim

Born Tichaona Matambanadzo, Mataz rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s, reshaping the region’s radio landscape.

He began his media journey in Zimbabwe, eventually joining Radio Bop in Bophuthatswana where he filled in the shoes of Bob Mabena and gained wide acclaim for his new-school style.

Mataz went on to make history as the first black presenter on SABC’s Radio 5, hosting iconic shows like Woza Weekend. He also spent time in Botswana, working at Yarona FM and helping launch an advertising agency.

All-star DJ line-up

“Botswana holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “I’m happy to come back. it’s going to be a fantastic reunion.”

Joining Mataz on stage will be some of Botswana’s top old-school DJs, including Otis Frazer, PJ The DJ, Kyle, Choto, Frostbite, Bigga, and Khenzo. Together, they will deliver a sonic journey through classic house, kwaito, Afro-pop and disco.

Nostalgic interaction

According to Motlogelwa, the night will be “a time machine” complete with live hype men and possible guest vocalists.

“We want to revive the culture of live, shared musical experiences,” he added. “It’s a cross-generational celebration that we hope to turn into a quarterly touring series.”

Advance tickets are available for P250. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage 90s-inspired outfits to complete the immersive throwback experience.