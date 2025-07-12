Brand Botswana teams up with Opulent Entertainment to launch a dazzling new dinner theatre experience that fuses storytelling, fine dining and diamond heritage to spotlight the next generation of local talent

GAZETTE REPORTER

Brand Botswana has arranged an immersive dinner theatre experience that promises to transform how audiences engage with Botswana’s creative and cultural narratives.

Styled Dining with Diamonds, the epicurean event will feature a cast of 30 young, vibrant performers from the University of Botswana on 11 July 2025 at Hotel 430 at the Gaborone CBD where it will be hosted in collaboration with Opulent Entertainment Group.

Botswana’s gem legacy

At the heart of the production lies Botswana’s world-renowned diamond industry – a story told not through speeches or slideshows but through layered performances, elegant visuals, and captivating storytelling.

Audiences will be treated to a theatrical journey set against the background of Botswana’s diamonds while enjoying a carefully curated multi-course meal.

KGK Diamonds will also present a shimmering visual element by showcasing authentic diamond pieces that trace Botswana’s gem legacy. This partnership will not only elevate the event’s luxury factor but will further reinforce the pride in Botswana’s diamond identity.

Serving fine dining with theatre

Dining With Diamonds won’t just be an indulgent evening but an investment in the country’s creative future. Featuring 30 undergraduate students from UB, the production offers an invaluable platform for young talent to be seen, heard and celebrated on a grand stage.

While dinner theatre is a relatively untapped concept in Botswana, Dining with Diamonds aims to change that. By marrying gourmet cuisine with the performing arts, the event will create a multisensory experience – one that satisfies the palate while also provoking thought and evoking emotion.