Tune Into Empowerment Turns Up the Volume

Spearheaded by songbird Samantha Mogwe, this transformative project uses music to amplify, empower and elevate the voices of young women in Botswana’s creative landscape

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This past weekend marked the kickoff of Tune Into Empowerment auditions, a bold new initiative by acclaimed singer, broadcaster and entrepreneur Samantha Mogwe under her visionary platform, Nala Project Masters.

With support from CIPA and a strong creative network, the project invites young women in music to step into the spotlight – not just to perform but to be equipped, mentored, and empowered to thrive in the music industry.

Creating more than music

Far from being a traditional talent competition, Tune Into Empowerment is grounded in purpose and designed as a holistic experience.

Young women who make it through the auditions will receive mentorship in music production, branding, copyright law, and live performance, culminating in an opportunity to record an original song and perform alongside Samantha Mogwe and other women trailblazers at A Sisters Medley concert.

Artist manager Kabelo Rapinyana has described the project as “a movement designed to amplify the voices of women in music, cultivate authentic talent, and challenge the norms of the male-dominated music industry.”

A sanctuary for growth

At its core, the initiative offers more than just industry tools – it’s a sanctuary for growth, storytelling, healing and social change.

“Through mentorship, workshops, collaborations and performances, Tune Into Empowerment will nurture the artistic, emotional and professional development of young women creatives in Botswana,” Rapinyana told Time Out. “It’s about helping them take up space boldly, confidently and unapologetically.”

The project highlights the importance of representation and the urgent need for gender equity in the creative economy. With women still vastly underrepresented in behind-the-scenes roles and executive positions in the music industry, Tune Into Empowerment aims to turn the tide by building capacity and confidence from the ground up.

Melody and advocacy

The beating heart of this project is Samantha Mogwe, a woman who has long used her voice not only for melody but for advocacy too. Known for her powerful performances and thought leadership, Mogwe’s latest venture is both a continuation of her artistic mission and an expansion of her social vision.

The project will run throughout July 2025 but its impact is designed to echo far beyond. In uniting creativity with empowerment, and industry with intention, Tune Into Empowerment is poised to become one of Botswana’s most important cultural interventions for young women in music.