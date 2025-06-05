Tladinyane’s Road to Green Number

As the countdown to the 2025 Comrades Marathon gathers pace, Botswana’s Peter Tladinyane is lacing up for his 10th run, chasing glory, legacy and the spirit of a nation

GAZETTE REPORTER

Since 2013, Peter Moswanti Tladinyane has run with more than just endurance; he has been purposeful about it. As Botswana’s own “ultimate human,” Tladinyane’s decade-long journey with the Comrades Marathon will reach a defining climax this June.

With nine medals already glinting with grit and grace, 2025 marks the year that he will pursue his Green Number, a revered milestone awarded to those who complete 10 Comrades races.

From one stride to legacy

But this isn’t just a story of personal triumph. It is the celebration of a man who turned running into a movement and whose unwavering spirit continues to inspire an entire nation.

From one stride to legacy

Tladinyane’s path to greatness began with one step but what followed was a movement. As a founding member of the Gaborone Striders Running Club, he has played a pivotal role in cultivating a community that believes in dreaming big and running boldly.

Through early morning runs, rigorous training and unwavering mentorship, he has helped shape Botswana’s endurance running culture, one stride at a time.

One more race

Beyond the finishing lines and training trails, Tladinyane is a force of leadership. As Director of Corporate Services at the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA), and a devoted husband and father of three, he lives a life marked by balance, discipline and purpose.

One more race

On 8 June 2025, Tladinyane will once again take to the historic streets of Pietermaritzburg, not just to run but to seal a legacy. The Green Number that he seeks is more than a race count but a badge of endurance, resilience and passion.

Only a select few ever earn it, and this man’s journey on the Comrades is etched in sweat, spirit and sacrifice. From his debut in 2013 to his ninth race in 2024, he has transformed pain into purpose, and fatigue into fire.

When passion meets persistence

Every medal that he has earned tells a story: one of sacrifice, getting up early, disciplined nutrition and the heart of a champion. Tladinyane’s story is about more than running – it’s about the power of perseverance in every aspect of life.

As the final countdown to Peter 10 begins, he stands not just as a runner but as a symbol of what is possible when passion meets persistence.