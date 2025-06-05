Presley ‘Cobrizi, Mokwepa’ Chweneyagae Was One of Us

While South Africa mourns one of its brightest stars in the passing away of celebrated actor Presley Chweneyagae, famously known as Cobrizi, Botswana remembers him as more than just a visitor because he was also a collaborator and a cherished son of the land whose artistry left an indelible mark on the country’s cultural tapestry

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The film, television and theatre worlds are united in grief following the recent passing away of Presley Chweneyagae, a phenomenal actor whose talent transcended borders and whose humility grounded him in every community he touched.

For Botswana, Chweneyagae wasn’t simply a South African export; he was part of the family. He walked the country’s stages, forged friendships with its artists, and treated its stories as his own.

Chweneyagae’s connection to Botswana was not fleeting or symbolic – it was real, personal and artistic. In 2017, he joined forces with local storyteller Tefo Paya where the two collaborated on Border Line, a poignant stage play during the Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) week.

Strong bond with Botswana

The production told the gripping story of two South African men who discover their brotherhood while locked in a remand prison – an apt metaphor for how Chweneyagae embraced kinship across cultures.

Paya shared with Time Out: “Presley is a Motswana who had a strong bond with Botswana arts. I had known him for eight years and we collaborated on a play that we have staged a couple of times. Losing him is personal to all of us. He was one of our own.”

For Chweneyagae, Botswana wasn’t a foreign stage – it was a home for his craft. He was a familiar face at Maitisong Festival and was vocal about his belief in the importance of nurturing and contributing to the country’s creative industries.

Breakout role in Tsotsi

In addition to being professional, his dedication to collaborating with local artists was rooted in a genuine love for the people, the culture and the stories.

Born on 19 October 1984 in Mafikeng, Chweneyagae discovered his love for acting at the age of 10. But it was his breakout role as the troubled, yet compelling lead in Tsotsi (2005) that rocketed him to global fame.

His performance not only moved hearts around the world but also played a historic role in helping South Africa secure its first Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Cobra in the River

That moment wasn’t just a win for South African cinema – it was a defining moment for African storytelling on the global stage. He gave voice to the silent struggles of many and held a mirror to the continent’s reality.

Though Tsotsi made him a household name, Chweneyagae’s continued brilliance lit up the small screen as Cobra in the River. The complexity and vulnerability he brought to the role won him a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for Best Actor in a Telenovela.

His portrayal struck a nerve with audiences who saw fragments of their own families, losses and hopes reflected in his character.

Chweneyagae recently took on the mantle of Executive Producer for Cobrizi, the spin-off to The River, reinforcing his reputation not just as a leading man but also as a visionary committed to evolving storytelling in South Africa and beyond.

A final curtain call

His love for theatre never waned. He immersed himself in the classics – Hamlet, Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream – and expanded his creative reach by co-authoring the acclaimed play, Relativity.

Later, he directed Cell No. 4, an award-winning production that blended his social consciousness with his mastery of performance.

Chweneyagae’s first memorial service took place in his hometown of Mafikeng, in South Africa’s North West province yesterday (Tuesday) at Mmabatho Convention Centre. A second celebration of his life will follow at the State Theatre in Tshwane on tomorrow (Thursday) – a fitting tribute to a man who brought the stage to life with his presence.