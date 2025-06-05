From Critics to Cheerers: Batswana Rally Behind Anicia

She may not have won the coveted Miss World crown, but what the audience beheld when Anicia Gaothusi strode on the stage in India was the first-ever contestant to don a 190-carat natural diamond statement piece that reflected Botswana’s ethical standing in the global diamond industry with radiance

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

For a country known for keeping a sharp eye on its beauty queens, Botswana did something unexpected last weekend – it united in praise.

Despite not making it to the Top 20 at the 72nd Miss World competition that was held in India, Miss World Botswana 2025, Anicia Gaothusi, won something perhaps more enduring than a title: the unwavering love and admiration of her compatriots.

Meticulous craftsmanship

Taking to the global stage with grace and unshakable confidence for the finale, Anicia glimmed in a custom light-blue gown made by Botswana’s own Delayna Scott.

The dress, hand-beaded over weeks of meticulous craftsmanship, glistened like night sky over the beauty queen’s country – quietly brilliant, powerfully elegant.

In those moments, what the audience beheld was the first contestant ever to don a 190-carat natural diamond statement piece by Messika, a radiant symbol of Botswana’s ethical leadership in the diamond industry.

Refreshing contrast

For Scott, designing Anicia’s gown was a high-stakes labour of love. “The first thing I thought of was the pressure,” she admitted in a heartfelt post. “But I took the challenge … and here we are introducing Anicia to the world.”

From the moment the final results were announced, Botswana’s social media lit up in solidarity as users – who are known to be harsh critics – poured out their heartfelt messages and pride-filled tributes.

A president aloft with praise

Others reflected on her grace, her effortless poise, and her power to command attention without ever raising her voice – offering a refreshing contrast to the noisy world of pageantry. Anicia’s efforts didn’t just win the crowd – they won the respect of the country’s highest leaders.

President Duma Boko led the chorus of support with a message that echoed the national mood: “You’ve represented Botswana with grace and purpose … Your story continues, and the nation stands behind you with pride and admiration.”

Chombo’s laudations

Former Miss World Africa, now the incumbent Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Lesego Chombo, applauded her with the warmth of someone who’s worn the crown and walked the stage. “Your journey doesn’t end here – this is the beginning of a whole new chapter with limitless possibilities,” Minister Chombo wrote.

Not to be outdone in its own turf, the Miss Botswana Organisation released a statement that extolled Anicia as “a true ambassador of our beauty, culture, and resilience”.

Though it was Thailand’s Opal Suchata who took home the Miss World crown, Botswana beamed with its own quiet victory. In a competition featuring 108 women from across the globe, Anicia was in the Top 40 and Top 10 in Africa.

Global stage, local legacy

She wasn’t just a beauty queen. She was a storyteller, a cultural diplomat and a reminder that the world stage is big enough for Botswana’s dreams.

Anicia returned home on Monday this week (2 June) where she was welcomed in a very special way.