BOTSWANA BAGS 42 MEDALS

The supremacy of Botswana in the martial arts was in no doubt when its 40-strong squad won 42 medals to come second behind hosts South Africa that fielded 160 athletes at the AUSC UFAK Region South Karate Championships in Durban

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana emerged second overall at the AUSC UFAK Region South Karate Championships that concluded on Sunday in Durban, South Africa.

The karate national team earned a total of 42 medals – 12 gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze – with a 40-strong squad.

SA tops in medal count

The host nation South Africa dominated the event with 56 gold, 43 silver and 56 bronze medals for a total of 155. Angola and Zimbabwe followed in third and fourth places respectively, each collecting 19 medals.

The championships featured both junior and senior categories and attracted participants from seven countries across the region in a tournament that served as a key regional competition under the auspices of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) and the Union of African Karate Federations (UFAK).

Efficient medal return

Speaking in a telephone interview after the event, national team coach Sensei Peter Molefhe noted the team’s strong performance relative to its size. “To secure 42 medals with just 40 athletes is nothing short of outstanding,” he said.

Botswana’s results placed them ahead of other regional karate powers despite fielding a considerably smaller team than South Africa, which entered over 160 athletes.

Support acknowledged

Molefhe attributed the success to the athletes’ preparation and institutional backing. “It reflects the hard work, discipline, and commitment that our athletes and coaches have consistently invested in preparing for this championship,” he said.

He also thanked the Botswana Karate Association (BOKA), the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), and other partners for supporting the team’s participation in the tournament.

Youth Games the next focus

With the regional championships concluded, the team’s attention now shifts to the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games, set for July. Molefhe expressed confidence that Botswana’s karate programme is gaining strength and will carry the momentum forward.

