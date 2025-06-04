PELEMO, NYOKA SHINE BRIGHT

In a tournament that ended in singles glory for Mpopi Pelemo and Edwin Junior Nyoka, the triumph of Jwaneng Bowling Club marked the team’s sixth Rhodes Trophy win, tying them with Phikwe Bowls Club and trailing historical leaders Gaborone Bowls Club that has won the trophy 18 times

GAZETTE REPORTER

Jwaneng Bowls Club secured the prestigious Rhodes Trophy after it emerged victorious at the 2025 Botswana Bowling Association’s (BBA) National Championship that was held at the Gaborone Bowling Club from 24 to 30 May.

The accolade is awarded to the club that garners the most points across all disciplines – Singles, Pairs, Triples, and Fours – in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The triumph marked Jwaneng’s sixth Rhodes Trophy win, tying them with Phikwe Bowls Club and trailing historical leaders Gaborone Bowls Club that has won the trophy 18 times.

Singles glory

Jwaneng’s consistency across multiple disciplines proved decisive in edging out strong contenders like Francistown and Orapa.

The week-long competition not only saw team dominance but also individual brilliance.

Mpopi Pelemo and Edwin Junior Nyoka emerged as the new national singles champions, showcasing composure and technical mastery on the greens. Their victories come with more than just national prestige.

“By winning the singles titles, both Pelemo and Nyoka have booked their tickets to represent Botswana at the 2026 World Bowls Champion of Champions in New South Wales, Australia,” said the vice president of Botswana Bowling Association, Marea Modutlwa, in a telephone interview.

Historical context

The global competition, scheduled to be hosted by cluBarham golf estate in New South Wales, Australia is expected to bring together the finest bowlers from across the globe.

The Rhodes Trophy remains one of the most coveted achievements in Botswana’s bowling landscape. Since its inception, it has recognised club excellence across all formats of play. Jwaneng’s addition to the 2025 honours list highlights a resurgence in the mining town’s bowling pedigree.

The 2025 championship continued its tradition of fostering camaraderie and healthy competition among Botswana’s clubs. The presence of seasoned and rising bowlers alike, combined with precise greens and enthusiastic spectators, added to the spectacle.

International aspirations

As the sport seeks to grow its footprint across the country, such championships are seen as vital for development and visibility.

With eyes now turned to the 2026 World Bowls event, Botswana’s bowling community is hopeful that Pelemo and Nyoka will carry the nation’s flag with distinction.

“We’re proud of all our bowlers, especially those who are going to showcase Botswana’s talent on the world stage,” Modutlwa said.