Travis Greene Live In Botswana 

Botswana is set for a divine experience as Grammy-nominated gospel artist Travis Greene brings his Made A Way: Decade World Tour to Gaborone this July. The much-anticipated concert promises to be a night to reignite faith in an atmosphere of much music

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Made A Way first echoed through music charts and concert halls a decade ago, it became more than just a gospel hit but a testimony in song and a rallying cry of hope for believers across the globe as well.

Now, 10 years later, the artist behind the anthem, Travis Greene, is embarking on a worldwide celebration tour with Botswana on the map for 21 July at the UB Indoor Sports Arena.

The Made A Way: Decade World Tour includes 14 cities across 11 countries. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Made A Way,” Greene said on his official platforms. “We’re hitting the road to worship, testify and celebrate the journey with you, the ones who’ve been part of this sound from the beginning.”

Stop on a global journey

This won’t be just another tour date. Greene’s visit to Botswana carries a deep sense of purpose, a moment of unity, worship and divine reflection.

With a lineup of powerful voices from across the gospel world, the Gaborone stage will host artists such as Grace Idowu, Kaestrings, Minister GUC, Forward City, Joey Mofoleng, Keke, Ounah, Tlotlo, Mogi Aaron, Kgotso, and Johnson Pheto.

Together they will transform the UB Indoor Sports Arena into hallowed grounds where melody will meet miracle.

A night of transformation

The 21 July concert invites attendees to not only sing along but to step into a space of spiritual revival. The event is framed as a deeply personal and communal journey — a celebration of what God has done and what He continues to do.

Greene encourages fans to come expectant: “Let’s relive the moments, create new ones and honour the God who still makes a way.”

Tickets are available now through Webtickets, Choppies, Spar, and online at www.travisgreene.tv.