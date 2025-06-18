DCEC PROBES DUBAI RULER‘S MISSING PLANES

The DCEC has launched a probe into the mysterious disappearance of two aircrafts allegedly donated to Botswana by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Although official documents, including an invoice and a signed Goods Received Note from state officials confirm receipt, the assets were never delivered to the government, according to the DCEC docket

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) has launched an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of two aircrafts reportedly donated to Botswana by the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to a copy of the DCEC docket seen by The Botswana Gazette, the planes were never delivered to the government, raising questions about their whereabouts.

The docket shows that an anonymous source reported that between 2015 and 2017, the Ministry of the Environment, Natural Resources Conversation and Tourism procured two secondhand Agusta Westland A 109 K2 helicopters of serial numbers 10024 and 10030 from Candy Logistic Southern Star Ltd in Dubai from King of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Rashid Al Maktoum, at a discounted price of USD 1,360,000.00 (about P18.3 million).

Very low price

The whistleblower informed the DCEC that the King is said to have offered to sell his luxurious aircraft at a very low price to the Botswana Government as a donation since Botswana is known to be a conservation country.

“(The above stated aircrafts (sic) were never delivered to Botswana Government, even though there is an invoice and Goods Received Note signed by an Aviation Coordinator and a procurement officer from DWNP procurement office (names known to this publication) confirming the delivery, acceptance and receipt of the helicopters.”

Furthermore, the whistleblower informed DCEC officers that there is a contract entered into between Candy Logistic Southern Star Ltd and the Government of the Republic represented by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, Tender No: MTC-MENT-DWNP 2000/8/1 IX (06) 2017-2018, towards purchase of the above-mentioned helicopters.

Never delivered to Botswana

The whistleblower alleged further that another aircraft (fixed wing) Kodiak 100 was procured from the United States of America through a subsidiary company, Sky Quest Kodiak Sales Africa, based in South Africa.

According to the whistleblower, the American company is said to have donated another Kodiak 100 to DWNP because Botswana is a conservation country but the donation was never delivered to Botswana.

The whistleblower suspects that an aviation coordinator and a former tourism minister are in a better position to explain the whereabouts of the undelivered helicopters, as they “once undertook a trip to the United States of America and Dubai prior to the start of procurement process and former minister is said to be the one who imposed the supplier of the helicopters to procurement office”.

Foreign jurisdictions

According to the copy of the docket, “investigations are completed locally and had now led me to foreign jurisdictions. During the course of the investigations locally, the said officers from DWNP were interviewed and recorded ordinary statements and were informed that when investigations are completed, they shall be informed of the outcome and way forward.

“If evidence is adduced that points to them as some of the possible suspects, they shall be warned and cautioned accordingly for charges that would have been preferred against them.”

The docket shows that other suspects have not been interviewed or recorded any statements.

“Final interviews and recording of statements from all suspects is subject to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) assisting in sourcing evidence from witnesses which are outside our jurisdiction through the preparation of the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA),” the docket states.