Tumelo Tsele’s “Untold” is Advocacy for Girls’ Rights

“Untold” is a powerful narrative that chronicles the author’s rise from the grips of poverty to becoming a leading advocate for marginalised girls

A panel discussion bringing together a diverse group of women and men who are leaders in the fight for gender equality will be a part of the launch

GAZETTE REPORTER

Formidable force in the fight for girls’ rights and visionary founder of BOSEJA Girls, Tumelo Tsele, is set to launch her much-anticipated book, “Untold,” at the London College of International Business Studies in Gaborone on 30 August 2024.

This event promises to be a night of celebration, empowerment, and reflection on a journey that has inspired many and transformed lives.

“Untold” is more than just a book; it is a powerful narrative that chronicles Tsele’s rise from the grips of poverty to becoming a leading advocate for marginalised girls.

Social justice

Through her deeply personal experiences and relentless work with BOSEJA Girls, she illustrates how education is not just a pathway out of poverty but a critical tool for achieving social justice and gender equality as well.

Her story is a beacon of hope, a testament to resilience, and a call to action for those who seek to make a difference in the world.

In “Untold,” Tsele sheds light on the often overlooked struggles of girls in underserved communities, emphasising the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty.

A rallying cry

Her narrative is interwoven with stories of her advocacy work, highlighting the challenges and triumphs faced by girls who dare to dream of a brighter future.

Tsele’s commitment to addressing gender disparities is unwavering, and her book is a rallying cry for all to join in the fight for girls’ rights and equality. “I am incredibly excited to share the book with the world,” she shared in a statement.

“This book is not just about my journey; it represents the collective struggles and victories of countless girls who continue to fight for their right to education and equality. I hope it inspires others to take action and support the mission of advocating for girls’ rights globally.”

Female empowerment

The launch for “Untold” will be more than just a book release but a celebration of female empowerment and social justice as well.

The evening will feature a special reading by Tsele herself, providing a glimpse into the pages of her inspiring story. A panel discussion will follow, bringing together a diverse group of influential women and men who are leaders in the fight for gender equality.

These renowned activists and advocates will share their perspectives on the ongoing challenges and successes in the movement for girls’ rights, aiming to spark meaningful dialogue among attendees.

Connecting with the author

Following the panel discussion, attendees will have a unique opportunity to connect with the author during a book signing session.

The moment will allow those present to gain deeper insights into her journey and the experiences that shaped the book.

The event promises to be an evening of inspiration, empowerment, and community, as those in attendance come together to support the cause of girls’ rights and education.

Gender equality

The author is a trailblazer in the fight for girls’ rights and the founder of BOSEJA Girls, an NGO dedicated to providing educational opportunities for marginalised girls.

Her work has earned widespread recognition for its significant impact on social justice and gender equality.

BOSEJA Girls continues to empower girls by addressing barriers to education, promoting gender equality, and helping girls realise their full potential as leaders in their communities.