Piazza in a Night of Divine Worship 

An ensemble of Bishop Benjamin Dube and SA Idols winner Yanga Sobetwa with Hosanna Gospel Singers was bound to create a night that will be remembered for its soul-stirring renditions and powerful messages of faith.

Molapo Piazza became the epicentre of divine worship as Hosanna Singers took to the stage for their much-anticipated live recording over the weekend.

The event, a grand spectacle of gospel music, featured the incredible talents of South African gospel legend Bishop Benjamin Dube and SA Idols winner Yanga Sobetwa, creating a night that will be remembered for its soul-stirring performances and powerful messages of faith.

The presence of Dube elevated the concert to a special level. His performance was more than just music – it was a spiritual experience that resonated deeply with the Gaborone audience.

Dube’s powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery of each song provided the perfect backdrop for a night dedicated to worship and reflection on faith. In recognition of his inspiring contribution, the Hosanna Singers presented him with a special gift, a token of their appreciation for his dedication to uplifting others through his ministry.

As Sobetwa took to the stage, the atmosphere shifted to one of deep emotion and connection. Her heartfelt rendition of “Jeso O Ntekane” was one of the highlights of the evening, bringing the crowd to a collective moment of introspection and spiritual connection.

Singing alongside the Hosanna Singers, Yanga’s performance transcended music, creating an unforgettable worship experience that left a lasting impact on everyone in attendance.

Since their establishment in 2009, the Hosanna Gospel Singers have stood as a beacon of spiritual expression on Botswana’s vibrant music scene. With a six-piece band and 15 talented vocalists, they have consistently delivered performances that blend traditional and contemporary gospel music with finesse.

Their reputation for soul-stirring performances has seen them share stages with some of Africa’s most esteemed gospel artists, further solidifying their status as a cherished fixture in the gospel community.

In 2022, the group marked a significant milestone with the release of their debut album, “The Beginning.” Recorded live, the album features 13 tracks that showcase the group’s exceptional talent and unwavering devotion to spreading the message of faith and hope.

“The Beginning” resonated with audiences far beyond Botswana, garnering acclaim in South Africa, the United States and Britain.

The Hosanna Singers’ live recording at Molapo Piazza was more than just a concert; it was a celebration of faith, music, and the enduring power of gospel to unite and inspire.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that Hosanna Singers, alongside legends like Dube and Sobetwa, had created an evening that will resonate in the hearts of all who attended for some time to come.

