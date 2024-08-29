Babitseng Unveils Ambitious Plan to Revitalise Local Football

In a comprehensive blueprint that includes raising the women’s league to a new level, BFA presidential candidate Oabile Babitseng acknowledges strides so far made in youth development and international partnerships but points out significant shortcomings that require attention in governance, transparency, and stakeholder relations (BLURB)

GAZETTE REPORTER

As the race for the presidency of the Botswana Football Association (BFA) intensifies, Oabile Tariq Babitseng has released his manifesto that outlines a comprehensive vision for the future of Botswana football.

Babitseng is in a three-way contest for the position with Masego Ntshingane and incumbent Maclean Letshwiti.

His campaign is built on integrity, transparency, and inclusivity, pillars that he believes are essential for restoring the trust the football community is looking for in the leadership of the beautiful game.

“Ethical leadership is not just a standard to be aspired to but a commitment to be lived daily,” Babitseng states in his manifesto.

Zebras’ highest FIFA ranking

His career in football administration began in 2008 as Chairman of Masitaoka FC. His experience spans key roles, including serving as the Vice President of Administration and Acting CEO of the BFA where he was instrumental in securing vital sponsorships and leading the Zebras to their highest FIFA ranking.

In his manifesto, Babitseng emphasises the importance of good governance and financial prudence, noting that his administration will prioritise transparency and accountability in all financial matters.

“We will restore stakeholder confidence through adherence to good corporate governance principles and maintaining open communication with all stakeholders,” he pledges.

Collaborative approach

His vision includes regular engagement with regional associations, clubs, partners, and sponsors to ensure a collaborative approach to decision-making.

At the heart of Babitseng’s vision for the BFA is a commitment to grassroots development, which he identifies as the bedrock of future success for Botswana football.

He plans to invest in youth leagues across all 17 regions of the Botswana Football Association, providing young talent with the resources and opportunities needed to grow.

Young talent

“Our future lies in the hands of young talents who dream of donning the national colours,” Babitseng asserts.

If elected president of the BFA, his administration would focus on enhancing youth competitions and training facilities, building a strong foundation for the future.

Babitseng also highlights the need for infrastructure improvement, with a goal to establish technical centres in key regions. These centres would provide world-class training facilities for players, coaches and referees alike.

More laying fields

“We will prioritise the construction of additional playing fields and ensure that all regions have access to quality infrastructure,” he pledges, acknowledging the deficiencies of the current infrastructure in many regions.

A strong advocate of gender equality, Babitseng is deeply committed to the empowerment of women in football. His manifesto outlines plans to include women in key decision-making positions and to provide dedicated resources to develop the women’s league.

“We will ensure that girls have equal opportunities to participate in youth football programmes, while also implementing robust safeguarding measures to protect their well-being,” he states.

Beyond the domestic sphere

Babitseng’s vision extends beyond the domestic sphere, with a focus on enhancing Botswana’s football reputation on the international stage.

He aims to improve the country’s football rankings and secure strategic partnerships to elevate Botswana as a competitive force in African football. “Our goal is to make Botswana a competitor on the continental and global stages,” he asserts.

Reflecting on the incumbent administration, Babitseng acknowledges the strides made in youth development and international partnerships but points out significant shortcomings in governance, transparency, and stakeholder relations.

“My leadership will address these gaps by restoring trust, ensuring accountability, and delivering on the promises made to our football community,” he vows.