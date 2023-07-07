Unplugged Session with Jordan Moozy Due end July

Acoustic session is tailored for an audience seeking soulful and intimate experiences

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Undoubtedly one of the country’s most captivating musical voices, Jordan Moozy is gearing up for an unplugged intimate show at the enchanting Wild Tree Place in Tlokweng.

Slated for 29 July 2023, the extraordinary live session is set to celebrate the raw acoustic essence of the music in an intimate setting for listeners and performers alike.

“This unique event promises to captivate your senses with a delightful combination of delectable cuisine, soul-stirring music and a diverse audience, creating an atmosphere of cool vibes and boundless opportunities for mingling,” Jordan Moozy told Time Out.

Genuine talent and artistry

The session is set to feature a roster of artists in their purest form, stripped down to acoustic performances to highlight the genuine talent and artistry of the musicians.

“The carefully curated selection of musicians will be revealed as we approach the event, adding an element of intrigue and anticipation,” he said. “Rest assured that the artists possess a rare talent that will leave your jaw dropping.”

Sweet symphony

He explained that they curate acoustic sessions tailored to an audience seeking soulful and intimate experiences every month. The sessions are a sweet symphony for the ear, evoking a sense of tranquility and connection.

In collaboration with the talented Shike Olsen, the musical journey commenced at the beginning of this year. Driven by their shared passion, they embarked on a creative endeavour to craft stripped-down acoustic renditions of the songs from Jordan Moozy’s EP, “De’Grace,” that has left listeners spellbound.

Exclusive tracks

The muso explained: “With meticulous attention to detail, we have woven a visual tapestry that will captivate and mesmerise. Through the skilled guidance of music producer and engineer, Abitola, we have meticulously translated our artistic process into a live performance as well.”

Jordan Moozy added that the show will carry a distinct theme as the stage will become a canvas for melodies of old projects and harmonies of current creations, including exclusive tracks that have yet to be revealed to the world.

“Our show isn’t confined to the boundaries of tradition,” he said. “It’s a unique form of expression that incorporates diverse elements each time, keeping you on the edge of your seat and thoroughly entertained. We handpick performers to ensure we maintain an unwavering standard.”

Music enthusiasts can secure the limited tickets to the show for only P200 by calling 76331282.