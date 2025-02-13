Vision Board & Bubbly Brunch Designs Dreams With Intention

TatsoConnekt Vision Board & Bubbly event was an immersive journey into self-reflection, goal-setting, and mindful manifestation

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This past weekend, the TatsoConnekt Vision Board & Bubbly Brunch, in partnership with Motherk Masire, brought together a vibrant mix of dreamers, planners, and go-getters at The Patio and Deli.

The event, hosted by Basadi Masimolole and Motherk Masire, was not just about sipping bubbly over brunch but an immersive journey into self-reflection, goal-setting, and mindful manifestation.

The session kicked off with a thought-provoking question posed to the audience: “What is your dream headline reading like?”

Meditation

This challenge, spearheaded by Masire, encouraged participants to view themselves as the architects of their own futures, laying down the foundations of their ambitions.

To ground the attendees, the event transitioned into a meditation session designed to align and centre energies. Masire explained the importance of this practice, highlighting that many are fragmented and in constant need of balance.

“I work with mindfulness and the law of attraction, and it’s real,” she said. “The law of attraction says when you think of pleasurable things, more of them start happening in your life.”

Unfulfilled desires

Delving further into the emotional spectrum, she explained that emotions serve as guides: despair signals the need for self-compassion while jealousy serves as a reminder of unfulfilled desires.

Her insights reinforced the belief that emotions shape creation, making them an essential aspect of vision boarding.

Participants were then introduced to the hands-on segment of the event – creating their vision boards. Magazines were spread out and attendees selected images, words, and phrases that aligned with their goals.

Daily visibility

These were then pasted onto whiteboards, forming personalised visual roadmaps for the year ahead. The emphasis was on daily visibility, placing the vision board in a space where it serves as a constant reminder of one’s aspirations.

Masire stressed the importance of acknowledgment in the manifestation process, urging attendees to celebrate their achievements rather than constantly chasing the next goal.

“Many people forget to appreciate what they have already achieved. Taking a moment to acknowledge growth is crucial,” she said, sharing her own experiences with vision boarding and the milestones she has reached because of it.

Unapologetically

Among the attendees was Kgaboetsile Showa, an affluent service consultant, who described the event as perfectly timed. “At the beginning of each year, I start planning the things I want to achieve,” she said.

“I usually check my progress after six months, so attending this event aligned perfectly with my vision. The event lived up to my expectations because when I came here, I didn’t know how to create a vision board. But here I am, and I’m loving the whole concept.”

The TatsoConnekt Vision Board & Bubbly Brunch proved to be a powerful gathering of intention-setters, combining mindfulness, creativity, and community in a space that encouraged dreaming boldly and manifesting unapologetically.

As attendees left with their vision boards in hand, they carried with them not only a plan for the future but also a renewed sense of purpose and direction.