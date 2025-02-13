10by20 Botswana Expands with Third Padel Club 

The first two are at The Fields Mall and Avani Resort & Casino

Botswana a future competitor in int’l padel tournaments

GAZETTE REPORTER

10by20 Botswana recently celebrated a significant milestone with the launch of its third padel club, now open at FNB World of Golf.

This expansion follows the successful establishment of its first two centres at First Capital Bank Sports Village (The Fields Mall) in August 2023 and Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino on 31 May 2024.

The latest addition marks another step forward in growing padel tennis in Botswana, reinforcing the increasing popularity of the sport.

Sophistication

The FNB World of Golf location introduces a new level of sophistication, merging the fast-paced excitement of padel with the elegance of Botswana’s premier golfing destination.

The facility features two state-of-the-art padel courts, the Padel Café and an elite pro shop, providing an unparalleled sporting experience.

Set against the backdrop of lush, meticulously maintained golfing greens, this venue seamlessly combines the energy of padel with the refinement of a world-class golf setting, creating a truly unique sports and leisure destination.

10by20 community

During the opening ceremony in Gaborone, the Director of 10by20 Botswana, Ali Mahomed, expressed his appreciation for the growing padel community. “What makes this journey so special is you, the 10by20 community,” he said.

“The friendships, the rivalries, the laughter, the moments shared on and off the court – this is what fuels us. We are not just building courts; we are building a home for players, a family, a culture.

“With this expansion into the heart of Botswana’s premier golfing grounds, we are elevating the padel experience to new heights.”

Botswana’s global rise in sports

This third club is not just about increasing access to padel tennis but about fostering a sense of camaraderie and competition that drives the sport’s growth in Botswana.

10by20 Botswana is committed to pushing the boundaries of sports, expanding Botswana’s presence on the global stage beyond traditional disciplines like athletics, football, and swimming.

The country’s emerging padel talent showcases immense potential, positioning Botswana as a future competitor in international padel tournaments.

Luxury and athleticism

As pioneers of padel in Botswana, 10by20 remains dedicated to creating an inclusive sporting environment where players of all backgrounds can compete, learn and immerse themselves in the game.

The launch of the third 10by20 padel club in Gaborone is a testament to this commitment. Sports enthusiasts are invited to experience this unique blend of luxury and athleticism at Botswana’s newest hub for padel and pickleball.