From Gabs to Grammys

Mpho Sebina was recently immersed in a milestone moment that afforded her a front-row view of the inner workings of one of the music industry’s most prestigious events when Botswana’s lilting songbird attended the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

Botswana’s celebrated melodist and songwriter, Mpho Sebina, was not just a music enthusiast but a Recording Academy Voting Member when she attended the 67th Grammy Awards in America’s ‘city of angels,’ Los Angeles, recently.

This milestone places her at the heart of the global music industry, influencing the selection of Grammy winners. Her experience was both awe-inspiring and a wake-up call to Botswana’s music scene.

For Sebina, the Grammy experience was nothing short of extraordinary.

Astral performances

Being in the presence of global industry legends and witnessing live performances by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Angelique Kidjo, Billie Eilish and Doechii was an unforgettable highlight.

She described the evening as a surreal moment and an opportunity she never imagined having.

Beyond the astral performances, the night represented something deeper, a reflection of the hard work, dedication and artistry that goes into music on a global scale.

Benchmark of excellence

Known for their meticulous selection process, the Grammy Awards serve as a benchmark of excellence, and Sebina had a role in selecting this year’s winners and shaping the event.

With her voting influence, the “Dumelang” crooner gained an in-depth perspective on what it takes for an artist to secure a Grammy.

In a subsequent interview, she emphasised the importance of marketing, promotion and visibility in ensuring that an artist’s work resonates with voting members.

Visibility within the network

In an era where African music is capturing global attention, she noted that artists must actively position themselves in the international space.

Networking also emerged as a critical factor in Grammy recognition. The Recording Academy is a vast community, and engaging with fellow members plays a significant role in gaining support.

For African artists, visibility within this network can be just as crucial as talent. Sebina believes Botswana’s music industry has immense potential to compete on a global scale.

Grammy consideration

Reflecting on her Grammy experience, she highlighted key areas that need attention, singling out high-quality production, proper metadata documentation, strategic marketing, and investing time in the creative process among them.

With the world’s eyes on African music, she stressed the importance of Botswana’s artists recognising their place in the international market. The global music industry demands excellence, and she believes that with the right approach, they can make an impact.

Sebina’s Grammy experience has fuelled her ambitions further. She is looking forward to collaborating with both local and international artists and has set her sights on submitting her music for Grammy consideration.

For the music industry in Botswana, her journey signals a growing global presence. As artists continue to push boundaries, Sebina’s experience at the Grammys serves as both an inspiration and a roadmap for those seeking international recognition.