Legends, Rising Stars To Chritalise In Diamond City Jazz Fest

Alongside McCoy Mrubata, Bhudaza Mapefane and a cohort of younger trailblazers like Mpho Sebina, the concert will feature the iconic Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Steve Dyer

GAZETTE REPORTER

On 29 March 2025, the Diamond City Jazz Festival will transform the stage at Bojanala Waterfront in Gaborone into a point of convergence for jazz legends and rising stars in a night of unforgettable artistry.

The festival promises an intergenerational exchange of talent, featuring iconic figures like Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, McCoy Mrubata, Steve Dyer, and Bhudaza Mapefane alongside a younger wave of trailblazers, proving that jazz is both a tradition and a living, evolving art form.

For decades, these masters of jazz have shaped African music, blending indigenous rhythms with global influences to create melodies that transcend time.

Sipho Mabuse’s “Burn Out”

Festival director, Hotstix Mabuse – who is an outstanding figure in South African jazz and popular music – remains an inspiration with his timeless hit, “Burn Out,” and a career spanning over five decades.

Master saxophonist McCoy Mrubata has carried the torch of Cape jazz, fusing tradition with contemporary soundscapes. Lesotho’s pride Bhudaza Mapefane has mesmerised audiences with his soulful saxophone and deeply rooted SeSotho jazz traditions.

Meanwhile, Steve Dyer – a versatile musician and composer who brought out much of his talent during his many years as a refugee in Botswana – is celebrated for his exceptional skills on the saxophone and flute, seamlessly blending traditional African sounds with contemporary jazz.

Fresh interpretations

This year’s festival is more than a concert but a cultural dialogue where wisdom will meet innovation. Young, dynamic artists like Mpumi Dhlamini, Nono Siile, Azana, Jordan Moozy and Mpho Sebina will not only share the stage with these jazz titans but will also bring their own fresh interpretations to the concert at Bojanala Waterfront.

“Jazz is about storytelling, and every generation adds its own voice to the narrative,” festival curator Rapula Kegopilwe told Time Out. “This festival ensures that the knowledge, technique, and passion of legends like Hotstix, McCoy, and Bhudaza don’t fade but instead ignite new flames in young musicians.”

Beyond performances, the Diamond City Jazz Festival is committed to fostering a stronger jazz community through mentorship sessions. Young artists will have an opportunity to engage directly with the legends, gaining invaluable insights into the music industry, jazz techniques, and the deeper cultural significance of the genre.

Cultural heritage

“This platform is a testament to the shared cultural heritage and vibrant music scene that unites us all,” said Kegopilwe. “With our strong commitment to fostering unity through the arts, this festival brings together artists and audiences from across the region in a shared love for music.”

As part of the festival’s networking and cultural engagement initiatives, a golf day at the prestigious Stanbic Golf Course will take place before the main event. This will bring together musicians, industry leaders and business professionals, fostering connections in a relaxed and informal setting.

Festivalgoers will also get to experience more than just music – with local crafts, culinary delights, and exclusive artist interactions, creating a holistic celebration of jazz culture.

Continuous conversations

As the countdown to the festival gains pace, audiences are agog to witness a profound musical conversation across generations, reaffirming that while jazz continues to evolve, its soul remains unshaken.

The passing of the baton from legendary icons to the next generation is about ensuring that African jazz will continue to thrive. Tickets to the Diamond City Jazz Festival are now available at Webtickets, starting from P300.