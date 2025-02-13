Beach Volleyball Tourney Showcases Talent and Competition 

Chiswaniso and Sekao earned gold after sweeping all sets

City Islanders emerged victorious after showing great composure

BVF to resume league and prepare for Zone tourney in SA

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana hosted a riveting beach volleyball tournament that drew talent from Zimbabwe, Zambia and the host nation for what became a weekend filled with spectacular digs, powerful serves and strategic plays.

Organised by the Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF), the event highlighted the growing appeal of the sport in the region and provided a platform for athletes to showcase their skills.

Jeodge Chiswaniso and Jack Sekao, Botswana’s iconic duo in beach volleyball, delivered a masterclass performance in the men’s finals, sweeping all sets to claim the gold medal.

A critical step

Their experience and teamwork captivated spectators, cementing their reputation as the nation’s premier players.

In the women’s division, the City Islanders team – made up of Patricia Moribame Themba and Merapelo Tshimologo – emerged victorious, displaying remarkable composure and skill throughout the tournament.

The Public Relations Officer of BVF, Robin Seleka, described the tournament as a critical step in the development of beach volleyball in Botswana.

“This tournament is crucial for identifying and nurturing young talent while providing a platform for players to showcase their skills,” he said. “It also promotes community engagement, skill in the sport and health and fitness.”

Major hurdle

But despite the tournament’s success, challenges remain. Seleka highlighted the need for more financial support and improved facilities to elevate the competition to international standards.

“Lack of funds is a major hurdle,” he said. “We need better resources to create the best possible experience for both players and spectators. Fortunately, private sponsors like Kgari Insurance Brokers, Babuseng, and Maswabi stepped in to help.

“We are also grateful to the Ministry of Sports and Arts and the Botswana National Sports Commission for making this event possible.”

Looking ahead, BVF plans to resume the second phase of its league this month while preparing for the Zone VI Region Senior Clubs Championships in South Africa.

Grassroots development

Seleka emphasised the BVF’s commitment to fostering participation in beach volleyball through grassroots development, coaching and training initiatives.

“We aim to build networks and collaborations with other organisations while continuing to host national competitions,” he added.

The tournament not only celebrated the athletes’ dedication but also underscored the growing popularity of beach volleyball in Botswana and its potential to inspire future generations.