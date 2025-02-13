Table Tennis Coaches To Obtain High-Level Certification 

High-performance coaching to boost standards in Botswana

Butale and Keitseng currently have ITTF Level 3 certifications

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) is celebrating a milestone because two of its coaches, Boitshwarelo Butale and Kealeboga Keitseng, are leaving for Tunisia to attend the prestigious International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level 3 Coaching Course that is scheduled for 13 to 20 February in the North African country.

This marks a significant development for the sport in Botswana as the country advances from primarily Level 2-certified coaching to nurturing higher-level experts.

High-performance coaching

The training in Tunisia will focus on high-performance coaching techniques and will be facilitated by an ATTF development expert.

The last ITTF Level 3 course in Africa was held in 2016.

Speaking about the coaches’ departure, BTTA spokesperson Tshegofatso Malepa in an interview emphasised the importance of this opportunity: “For the longest time, we have had coaches with Level 2 certifications,” she said.

“This advancement means we are growing, not just administratively but across all levels of the sport. We also have qualified umpires now. It’s a step in the right direction.”

Both Butale and Keitseng possess valid ITTF Level 2 certifications, meeting the prerequisite for the intensive Level 3 training.

Standards

Upon completion, they will bring back invaluable high-performance coaching expertise to boost Botswana’s table tennis standards.

“When they get there, they will gain much-needed experience, which will help grow our sport significantly,” Malepa added, expressing optimism about the future of the sport in Botswana.

As the country strives to cement its place on the continental table tennis map, this investment in coaching development is seen as a crucial step towards long-term growth and improved international competitiveness.