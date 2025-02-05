WDP Encore With Sold-Out Jazz Experience

Another Friday night show has been scheduled to meet overwhelming demand, promising an intimate evening of jazz-infused interpretations of local favourites

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s dynamic crossover jazz band, WDP, is set to deliver an electrifying live performance at a sold out Molapo Theatre on Saturday 8 February.

With tickets selling swiftly, an additional Friday night show has been scheduled to meet overwhelming demand.

This back-to-back showcase solidifies WDP’s reputation as one of the country’s most sought-after live acts, promising an intimate evening of jazz-infused interpretations of local favourites.

Experimental approach

Blending jazz with elements of Botswana’s diverse musical heritage, WDP continues to redefine the local music landscape.

Their experimental approach to reimagining contemporary songs has established them as a fresh and innovative force, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

Their ability to craft bespoke concert experiences has set them apart, making each live performance a unique artistic statement.

Bechuanaland Sessions

At the heart of their success is their debut album, The Bechuanaland Sessions: Phase 1, which has introduced audiences to their signature sound.

The album, available on all streaming platforms, includes reimagined renditions of popular tracks such as Robete by Sereetsi & The Natives, Transition by Samantha Mogwe featuring Zeus, and Sala Le Nna by the late Dramaboi featuring Katlego Ramphaleng.

Their live sets extend beyond the album, incorporating both classic and contemporary hits like HT Tautona’s Gotta Go, Scar’s My People, and KX Legit’s Jikeleza.

Six-piece ensemble

The six-piece ensemble of WDP brings together some of Botswana’s finest musicians, each contributing to the band’s signature fusion of styles.

The lineup features Thero Seleka on guitar, Michael Mokgatitswane on bass, Tebogo Gaetsewe on vocals, Benjamin Msemburi on sax, Maleho Makgothi on sound engineering, and founder Leroy Nyoni on drums.

With their collective expertise, WDP has built a reputation for seamlessly merging different musical elements while maintaining an unmistakable jazz identity.

Need for funding and structural support

While WDP’s sold-out performances highlight the growing appetite for quality live music in Botswana, the industry still faces significant challenges, particularly in funding and structural support.

The creative sector has the potential to be a key economic driver, but without adequate investment, it remains largely underdeveloped.

“Private sector partnerships have proven to be essential in bridging these gaps in other thriving creative economies, such as South Africa and Nigeria,” Executive and Artistic Director, Leroy Nyoni told Time Out.

National branding

“Financial backing from corporate sponsors and private investors can accelerate the professionalisation of Botswana’s music industry, enabling artists to scale their careers, reach wider markets, and increase their global competitiveness.”

Nyoni says a thriving creative sector does not only benefit musicians; it contributes to job creation, boosts tourism and enhances national branding.

Countries that have successfully integrated private investment into their creative economies have witnessed substantial growth in GDP contributions from music, film, fashion and the visual arts.