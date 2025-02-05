Sports Leaders Call for Renewed Vision  

Sports minister underscores sports as a potential economic driver

Calls for programmes aimed at combating gender-based violence

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a call to redefine Botswana’s sports landscape, the senior vice president of Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC), Tshepo Sitale, has urged stakeholders to explore innovative pathways to elevate the country’s standing in global sports.

Sitale made the remarks at the 2025 Sports Pitso that was held over the weekend in Gaborone under the theme, Rethinking Sport: Advancing Botswana to Greater Heights.

“As we engage in dialogue today, let us take an honest, holistic, and unbiased approach to discussions so we can build a future we can all be proud of,” he said.

Collaborative efforts

The Ministry of Sports and the Arts (MOSA), in partnership with the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) and BNOC, convened the high-level event.

The pitso drew participation from national sports associations, government ministries, and corporate entities, including Debswana, Okavango Diamond Company, Botswana Tourism Organisation and Botswana Gambling Authority.

The Permanent Secretary of MOSA, Nancy Chengeta, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping Botswana’s sports sector.

Concrete partnerships

“Our desire is that this pitso opens doors for more specific and concrete partnerships that will help us leverage sporting expertise to drive efficiency, productivity, and elevate us to new heights as we compete regionally, across Africa, and globally,” she said.

The Minister of Sports and the Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, underscored the significance of sports as a potential economic driver.

“We need to rethink the sector not only as a passion but also as a lucrative industry and a marketable product,” he said, and went on to stress the importance of professionalising sports administration.

The minister disclosed that the BNSC Act No. 30 of 2014 is under review to adapt to the evolving sports landscape. He called for development of sports programmes aimed at combating gender-based violence.

From Philadelphia with love

In a highlight of the event, Kelebeng presented sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo with an award from the Council of the City of Philadelphia in the United States in recognition of his international achievements.

Stakeholders made presentations on diverse topics, including sports funding by Debswana and international event hosting strategies by BNSC while Botswana Gambling Authority presented on the growing influence of gambling in sports.

In closing, BNSC Chairperson Marumo Morule encouraged ongoing collaboration. “The conversations we have today must not end here,” he said. “Let us cultivate partnerships that drive the sector forward.”