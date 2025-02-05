Chess Players Start Year Strong 

Gideon Masaiti emerged supreme in weekend chess championship

Mosweu Amolemo emerged best female player of FIDE-rated tournament

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Gideon Masaiti emerged the champion from the FIDE-Rated Year Opener Chess Championship held over the weekend in Gaborone, clinching 10 points out of a possible 11 and earning P2,000 in prize money.

This was inspite of the financial constraints that had cast a shadow over the championship, with organisers lamenting the lack of sponsorship that impacted prize money and tournament logistics.

The spokesperson for the Botswana Chess Federation, Goitsemodimo Makgatle, said the absence of financial backing could dampen players’ enthusiasm.

Late registrations

“Prize money was lower than we hoped, and that affects player motivation,” she said in a telephone interview. “We urge the private sector to support chess because we have players who can put Botswana on the map.”

In addition to funding woes, the championship faced another familiar hurdle: late registrations by players.

“This has become a recurring issue,” Makgatle noted. “It disrupts our schedule, but we always try to start on time despite the challenges.”

Still, the tournament was a success, drawing a maximum of 80 participants eager to launch their competitive year. “Players were excited to kick-start the season,” said Makgatle.

Optimistic

Gideon Masaiti was followed by Keletshabile Monnaatsheko in second place with 9 points, earning P875 and a medal. Lesole Pudungwane also finished with 9 points, sharing the second-place prize.

The best female player of the tournament was Mosweu Atlang Amolemo, who pocketed P600 for her strong performance.

Despite the financial challenges, Makgatle remained optimistic about the future of chess in Botswana. “We have great talent in this country,” she said. “With the right support, our players can compete on a global level.”