UDC Yet To Hold NEC Meeting After Elections 

Molapisi: “We need new strategies to grow the movement”

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has yet to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting since winning last year’s elections, the Chairman of the coalition, Motlatsi Molapisi, has confirmed.

“Yes, it is true we have not met as the UDC since the elections but we hope to meet soon,” he told The Botswana Gazette this week.

The UDC, a coalition comprising the Botswana National Front (BNF), the Alliance for Progressives (AP), and the Botswana People’s Party (BPP), secured 36 parliamentary seats, ending the Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) 58-year rule.

Growing concerns

There is rising concern that individual coalition parties are prioritising their own interests over strengthening the UDC movement.

Said an insider: “We owe our voters consistent feedback as the UDC, not just as individual parties. We need new strategies to grow the movement, lest we forget that it was the UDC that made this possible.”

Explaining the delay in holding the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Molapisi emphasised that the leadership is still focused on understanding government structures.

Tensions within

“We admit we should have met earlier, but our priority has been improving governance,” he said. “We are still adjusting, but we are making progress.”

Reports suggest tensions within the coalition, particularly regarding the nomination of Specially-Elected Members of Parliament (SEMPs), councillors, and cabinet positions.

President Duma Boko and Vice President Gaolathe Ndaba are said to have taken opposing positions on some decisions. The BNF is reportedly seeking greater influence in key appointments, thus unsettling the AP.

BPF

Another unresolved matter is the potential incorporation of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) into the UDC. The BPF has pledged to vote with the UDC in Parliament and was rewarded with two ministerial appointments – Baaratiwa Mathoothe and Lawrence Ookeditse.

There is speculation that the BPF could soon become a contracting member of the coalition.