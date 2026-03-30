When A Michelin Star Touches Down

A Michelin-starred chef landed in Gaborone, and suddenly, it’s not just about food — it’s about dreams, global doors, and a new generation of chefs ready to plate their future

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gaborone doesn’t usually smell like Alsace. But for one day, it did — rich, buttery, precise.

As part of Francophonie Month 2026, the Alliance Française de Gaborone brought Michelin-starred chef Hubert Maetz to the Gaborone College of Culinary Arts, turning a classroom into a global stage.

Maetz is the owner of the Hostellerie du Rosenmeer in Rosheim. Known for his cuisine rooted in regional traditions and seasonal ingredients, he has represented French gastronomy in numerous international events and cultural initiatives.

This wasn’t just a workshop. It was a collision of worlds.

THE MASTERCLASS MOMENT

Aprons on, eyes locked, students leaned into every move. Maetz — joined by his son and collaborator Marc Friederich — wasn’t just cooking; he was translating a philosophy.

Technique met storytelling. Precision met passion.

On the menu? Fleischschnecke, a traditional Alsatian dish — unfamiliar in name, but instantly universal in its language: flavour.

“The best way to express yourself is in a plate,” said Friederich.

MORE THAN FOOD

According to Director of Alliance Française de Gaborone Anne-Charlotte Monneret, the mission runs deeper than taste.

“French cuisine is not only about food, it is about culture, transmission and sharing knowledge.”

This is where the magic sits: in the exchange. In the quiet passing of skill from one generation to the next. In showing Botswana’s young chefs that the world isn’t out of reach, it’s one plate away.

DREAMS, SERVED HOT

For students like Thato Mothibi, the experience wasn’t just inspiring, it was activating.

“What I learnt can take me far in the industry and in my career especially that i also want to be a Michelin-starred chef. From here I am going for my one year attachment in the USA and when i come back I want to open a five star restaurant in Botswana,” she told Time Out.

That’s the real takeaway. Not just the dish, but the direction.

FROM KITCHEN TO SCREEN

The day didn’t end at the stove. Over at the Alliance Française de Gaborone, the story continued with a screening of À la Belle Étoile, a film about grit, ambition, and chasing culinary greatness.

TOUR STOPS

The visit was part of the “Tournée des Chefs 2026”, a large regional initiative bringing renowned French chefs to several countries in Southern Africa in order to promote culinary knowledge, intercultural dialogue and professional exchanges.

The tour includes stops in Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and South Africa.

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