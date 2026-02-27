When Love Meets the Roast 

Romance meets roast culture as Major Moves Comedy turns date night into a laughter marathon at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino Convention Resort, proving love is best served with a punchline

Forget roses and awkward silences — this February, love speaks fluent stand-up. The Love & Laughter Edition of the Friday Comedy Experience is flipping the script, swapping candlelit clichés for crowd roars and relationship realness.

At the centre is South African comedy heavyweight Chris Maphane, a storytelling virtuoso whose high-energy delivery has travelled from Johannesburg to Nairobi and beyond. With nearly two decades on stage, he doesn’t just headline shows, he builds comedy ecosystems, mentoring new voices while keeping audiences in stitches.

PAN-AFRICAN PUNCHLINES

Backing him is a cross-border dream team: Botswana’s fearless crowd whisperer Thapelo Malani, Zimbabwe’s smooth narrative tactician Brian Sibanda, sharp-tongued riser Abel Maruza, and the electric two-time champion OD Brooks.

The result? A Pan-African comedy cipher where love is both the joke and the punchline.

COME DRESSED FOR LOVE

Event coordinator Gaolathe Kediemetse promises “a truly enjoyable, relaxing and funny event,” inviting audiences to “come dressed for love”, a dress code that sounds suspiciously like emotional bravery.

Set inside the plush sprawl of the Grand Palm Hotel Casino Convention Resort, the night positions comedy as Botswana’s social glue, a space where first dates, long-term couples and friend groups share the same emotional rollercoaster.

Because laughter, unlike roses, doesn’t wilt.

WHY IT MATTERS

In a city where nightlife often splits along music genres and social circles, comedy is becoming the great unifier — multilingual, multigenerational and brutally honest. It’s therapy without the invoice.

On February 27 at 8pm, the mic becomes a mirror.

