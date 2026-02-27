WASBO Charts New Era

Ambitious strategy and athlete welfare take centre stage in Gaborone

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Women and Sport Botswana on Friday marked a defining moment in its institutional journey, unveiling a new five-year strategic roadmap alongside a landmark programme dedicated to athlete wellbeing. The dual milestones were announced during the Strategy Launch and Annual General Meeting held in Gaborone.

Addressing stakeholders, Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani, chairperson of Women and Sport Botswana, described the newly launched 2025–2029 Strategy as a product of shared vision and lived experience. “This roadmap boldly sets out our direction for the next five years, ensuring that WASBO remains relevant, impactful, and responsive to the changing needs of our stakeholders at every level,” she said.

Strategic Direction

The strategy, officially launched this past weekend is designed to guide WASBO’s work over the next half decade, anchoring its mandate to advance women and girls in sport across Botswana. Katisenge-Tizhani said the document reflects collective insight and a firm commitment to sustainable impact.

Athlete Welfare

A day earlier, WASBO launched its Athlete Welfare Programme, an initiative aimed at safeguarding dignity, wellbeing, and empowerment. The first phase will run from 1 March 2026 to 31 March 2027, with support from the Botswana National Sport Commission.

Under the programme, sanitary pads will be distributed to junior national teams and selected Centres of Excellence. Additional components include mental health, psychosocial support, and life skills training delivered in partnership with Mentorship for Excellence International. Future phases will expand to financial literacy training, undergarments, and other essentials.

Partnerships Matter

Katisenge-Tizhani emphasised that progress was driven by collaboration, acknowledging the Botswana National Olympic Committee, the Athletes’ Commission, and other partners. “When we come together, government, sporting bodies, partners, and dedicated communities, we become an unstoppable force for change,” she said.

Governance Focus

The AGM for the 2024/2025 financial year, she noted, was “not merely a formality” but a core pillar of accountability and compliance. She thanked regional structures for their participation, calling them “the heart of WASBO” and urging them to remain active and innovative.

The event was held at the Aquarian Tide Hotel, bringing together regional representatives, national sport associations, and media.