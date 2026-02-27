Crown Mode Activated

With the Top 12 finalists confirmed, Miss Botswana 2026 enters its glow-up phase where its decided who will eventually wear the crown

GAZETTE REPORTER

The dust has settled on the bush bootcamp, but for the Miss Botswana Top 12 finalists, the real marathon has just begun. The next few weeks are more about precision — coaching, runway drills, advocacy refinement and the kind of schedule that turns sleep into a luxury.

“They completed a rigorous phase of the competition that tested their confidence, resilience, talent, intellect and physical endurance,” the Miss World Botswana organization revealed.

Set against a challenging outdoor environment, the bootcamp saw the contestants participate in a series of fast-track and competitive challenges, including Top Model, Head-to-Head Challenge, Sports Challenge and Talent Competition.

These activities were designed to push the finalists beyond their comfort zones while identifying well-rounded ambassadors who embody purpose, strength, discipline and grace.

FAST-TRACK AND FOCUSED

Some finalists arrive with momentum. Mosa Princess Gontshwanetse carries her Talent win like a power anthem, Michelle Bagoleng’s Sports Challenge victory proves endurance isn’t just aesthetic, and Angelah Phutlego’s Head-to-Head dominance signals a queen who can think on her feet — in heels.

Thabiso Segokgo’s Top Model title adds polish to an already competitive field, while district winner Thando Naledi Makhoba brings regional pride into the national spotlight.

COUNTDOWN TO MOLAPO

All eyes now turn to Molapo Creative Hub on 21 March 2026, where the gowns will finally meet the spotlight. Tickets are now available via Webtickets.

“Congratulations to all the Miss Botswana Top 12 finalists for their dedication, perseverance and exceptional performances throughout the bush bootcamp,” said Miss World Botswana.

“Preparations now intensify as the finalists continue their journey toward the crown.”

Miss Botswana 2026 – Top 12 Finalists

Casey Allison Esmeraldo

• Abale Lisa Matsoma

• Thando Naledi Makhoba – Miss Mochudi BW District Winner

• Mosa Princess Gontshwanetse– Talent Competition Winner

• Kgalalelo Lentebanye

• Michelle Bagoleng– Sports Challenge Winner

• Gaselesire Jade Phalanyane

• Angelah Phutlego– Head-to-Head Challenge Winner

• Magdeline Modipane

• Ogaufi Seakgo

• Thabiso Segokgo – Top Model Winner

• Kimberly Kotewa