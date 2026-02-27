BOMU’s Return, Here’s What Happened

After a year off the stage, the Botswana Musicians Union Awards return louder and digitally tuned — promising not just trophies, but a full-blown creative economy reboot

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The stage lights are warming up again. After a 2025 hiatus that had the industry refreshing its calendar like a broken streaming app, the 14th edition of the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards has officially relaunched, with its prestigious ceremony slated for May 2026.

“The awards took a break because of the lack of funds… but we are back this year,” BOMU president Papie Rakhudu told Time Out, framing the pause as a reset rather than a retreat.

“The awards took a strategic one- year pause to strengthen the platform,” said Seabelo Modibe of Events Lab.

“This allowed us to navigate challenging economic circumstances, reflect on our processes and ensure that the awards return stronger, more sustainable, and fully aligned with the needs of the industry.”

MUSIC BEYOND

Behind the theme Music Beyond is a practical beat: economics. According to Modibe, the awards function as a mini stimulus package for the creative sector, from stylists and sound engineers to makeup artists and stage designers.

“Every year that we host the awards, the economy comes alive and many people benefit,” he said. BOMU remains the only local awards where nominees actually get paid just for making the shortlist, a detail that hits harder than any acceptance speech.

ENTER THE VIRAL ERA

This year’s biggest flex? A new category: Most Viral Song. It’s a nod to the reality that chart dominance now lives somewhere between TikTok loops and WhatsApp forwards.

Thirty-five categories in total will shape the night, with six — including Album of the Year and Song of the Year — handed over to the people’s vote. Democracy, but make it musical.

THE RULEBOOK REMIX

Submissions are open until March 20 — covering music released between 2024 and 2025 — with a vetting and adjudication process designed to keep things transparent. There is no entry fee, but artists are encouraged to join BOMU, a soft nudge toward building a stronger collective industry.

MORE THAN A TROPHY NIGHT

Modibe calls the 2026 edition a deliberate comeback to “stimulate the creative economy,” and if the strategy works, the ripple effect will stretch far beyond the awards stage.

Beyond the statues and speeches, BOMU’s return is a statement: local music isn’t just culture, it’s commerce. If May 2026 delivers on the promise, the after-party won’t just be in the VIP lounge — it will be in studios, fashion houses and sound booths across Botswana.