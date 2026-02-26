Best of the Best Boxing Tournament Returns 

Elite boxers, rising juniors and women fighters converge as Botswana boxing sharpens its competitive edge

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The BEST OF THE BEST Boxing Championship will take place at Royal Aria in Tlokweng from March 7 to 8 and it will not simply be another tournament on the calendar. For the Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA), it represents a deliberate high-performance checkpoint designed to measure the country’s finest boxing talent under intense competitive conditions.

“The Best of the Best Championship is a high-performance event within the annual calendar of the Botswana Boxing Association,” said BoBA public relations officer Kabelo Seleka in an interview ahead of the event. “It brings together top-performing boxers from previous competitions to compete at an elevated standard.”

Calendar Priority

Seleka described the championship as a priority event because of its strategic role in consolidating talent and raising competitive intensity. Unlike open tournaments, participation is earned through performance, making the championship a benchmark for assessing readiness at the highest level.

“It is a priority because it consolidates talent, raises competitive intensity, and serves as a benchmark event for national team assessment,” he said.

Elite Pathway

From a development perspective, the championship functions as what Seleka called a “performance filter.” By pitting top-tier athletes against one another, BoBA’s technical leadership can observe key attributes that are difficult to measure in less demanding settings.

“By matching top-tier athletes against each other, BoBA is able to assess ring IQ, conditioning, tactical discipline, and mental strength under pressure,” Seleka explained. “It helps technical leadership identify boxers ready for national camps, regional tournaments, and international assignments.”

Junior Pipeline

The inclusion of 2026 Under-17 champions for both boys and girls is central to the event’s long-term vision. Seleka said the platform strengthens confidence and competitive readiness among younger athletes while ensuring continuity in the national pathway.

“Showcasing U17 champions on a major platform strengthens confidence, exposure, and competitive readiness,” he said, adding that it directly links junior success to elite progression and long-term national representation.

Women Rising

Women’s boxing will again feature prominently, reflecting BoBA’s commitment to inclusivity and depth. Seleka noted that placing women’s bouts on equal footing within a premier event sends a powerful message.

“It increases visibility for female athletes, motivates younger girls to join the sport, and deepens the talent pool necessary for sustained national and international competitiveness,” he said.

Elevated Stage

Hosting the two-day championship at Royal Aria in Tlokweng is expected to raise both performance and presentation standards. According to Seleka, the association is targeting stronger fan engagement and greater commercial interest.

“Ultimately, the goal is to professionalize event delivery and position Botswana boxing for sustainable growth both locally and internationally,” he said.

