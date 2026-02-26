Botswana Continues To Host Global Tennis

International men’s and women’s tournaments return, marking a new chapter for Botswana’s place on the professional tennis map

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

When Botswana stages the Men’s and Women’s ITF $15k Pro tournaments from 11–23 May 2026, it will not simply be hosting another sporting event. According to the Botswana Tennis Association, the tournaments represent growing international confidence in the country’s ability to deliver world-class competition — both on and off the court.

Global Trust

“This means that Botswana’s capabilities are being recognized and trusted across the tennis world,” said Botswana Tennis Association Marketing and Communications Officer Tshepang Tlhankane. He explained that the trust extends beyond logistics. “This means both hosting capabilities as well as player competitiveness. These two are what cement the trust and belief by governing bodies to allow us to host as much and at the highest level.”

Player Pathways

For local athletes, the significance is direct and tangible. Tlhankane said the tournaments are “important for Botswana players in that it helps them earn international and professional ranking points.” As events sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation, they offer Botswana players the rare chance to compete at home while pursuing points that influence global career progression.

Facilities Boost

All matches will be staged at the National Tennis Center, a venue whose development is central to the long-term value of hosting. “Hosting this high level tournaments gives us the opportunity to work on our facilities to bring them to high international standards,” Tlhankane said, adding that the improvements “remain with that legacy even after the tournaments are gone and our locals can benefit much longer.”

International Field

As open professional tournaments, the fields will not be defined by national teams. “It’s not a national team event so we can’t say how many countries are coming,” Tlhankane noted. “Rather, there will be players coming from all over the world in search for professional points.” Fans and aspiring players can therefore expect a diverse, competitive international lineup.

Calendar Expansion

The tournaments also address a long-standing gap in the local tennis schedule. “The tournaments are now new calendar events for Botswana Tennis Association as well as for the ITF,” Tlhankane said. While Botswana has hosted junior competitions in recent years, he emphasized that these events introduce “that senior tennis activity that we have been missing in our international tournament hosting.”

Entry Process

Participation follows standard international requirements. “A player must have an IPIN (International Player Identification Number),” Tlhankane explained. Entry is determined first by ATP or WTA ranking, then ITF ranking, with “qualifying matches for unranked players” also forming part of the competition.