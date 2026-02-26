BFA Rewards Zebras After AFCON

Stresses transparency and long-term reform after Morocco campaign

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) this week marked the men’s national team’s participation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, holding an awards ceremony to recognise the Zebras’ journey in Morocco despite a difficult tournament outcome.

The Zebras exited the group stage at AFCON 2025 without a win or a goal, but competed in a pool that included continental heavyweights such as Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Botswana entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked side in the group and was the only nation to field an entirely African-based squad.

Financial Award

At the ceremony, the association announced a total payout of P5,033,557.00, to be shared among 26 players and members of the technical team. The funds were described as contributions pledged by partners in both cash and kind.

“This shows the transparency, commitment and integrity that the BFA upholds,” said BFA president Tariq Babitseng, speaking on the sidelines of the event. He thanked partners for their support and said the cash pledges, made in agreement between the Football Union of Botswana and the association, amounted to the stated figure.

Governance Reset

Babitseng said the association was undertaking a broad review of its systems, with an emphasis on development and governance. He framed the process as a necessary reset rather than a reaction to results in Morocco.

“The BFA is deliberately going through a reset exercise, reviewing our structures, policies, and pathways from grassroots to elite level,” he said. “This process is about making bold, responsible choices that strengthen governance, talent identification, and capacity building.”

Long View

According to the BFA president, the reforms are intended to create a sustainable football ecosystem that supports clubs, safeguards young players, and equips coaches and officials, with decisions taken now expected to shape the sport’s future trajectory in Botswana.

“We want to create a sustainable ecosystem that empowers clubs, protects young players, supports coaches and officials, and delivers long-term success,” Babitseng said.