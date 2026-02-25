Ombudsman Probes Fake Meds Claim

The Ombudsman has received a report on allegations that the Ministry of Health administered fake and potentially fatal medicines to children and patients

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Ombudsman’s Office has confirmed receiving a report regarding allegations by the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ignatius Moswaane that the Ministry of Health administered fake and potentially fatal medicines to children and patients.

MOSWAANE’S CLAIMS

During parliamentary proceedings last week, Moswaane claimed that children were given flu or cough medication that could be fatal, high blood pressure patients received substandard medication, and certain medicines were smuggled into Botswana by air without approval from the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BOMRA). He further alleged that letters exist indicating that antiretroviral (ARV) medicines distributed during the period were fake, and that some fake medication was discovered hidden in a clinic in 2023. Moswaane added that such medicines were allegedly knowingly distributed under the previous administration.

OMBUDSMAN REVIEWS COMPLAINTS

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, Director of the Office of the Ombudsman, confirmed receipt of letters of complaint from a political party but said the matter is still under review. “I have received letters of complaint concerning the allegations, and we are yet to review them. As the public protector, we have jurisdiction to determine whether the complaints fall under our mandate. Once reviewed, we will know if they are actionable,” he explained.

POWERS TO INVESTIGATE

The Ombudsman investigates administrative actions or decisions taken by public institutions. Investigations can be initiated through complaints from members of the public or on the Ombudsman’s own motion, and the office has the authority to make recommendations for remedial action where necessary. Among its functions, the Ombudsman is responsible for the receipt, screening, investigation, and resolution of complaints of alleged maladministration in the public sector, as well as providing information and education to the public, department heads, and civic leaders.

While the Ombudsman has not yet ruled out opening a full investigation, public health experts say the outcome, if true, could have significant implications for accountability and public trust in Botswana’s healthcare system. The matter has already drawn public attention due to the serious nature of the allegations, particularly the claims involving children and essential medicines.

