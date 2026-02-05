When Setswana Hit the Algorithm

Kago Africa The Poet spoke and the internet leaned in. With viral poems, she proves that authenticity still travels faster than trends

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Some content begs for likes. Kago Africa The Poet simply arrives. Her viral Setswana poem, “Tlherra mfereye,” didn’t explode because it was engineered for TikTok, it moved because it sounded like home. Familiar. Untranslated. Unapologetic.

Born Kago Kgosimore, the poet is less interested in numbers than resonance. And resonance, right now, is winning.

THE MOMENT POETRY CHOSE HER

Kago’s love affair with poetry started long before algorithms existed. “My journey with poetry began during my primary school years… that moment stayed with me,” she told Time Out, recalling watching a friend rehearse a poem for June 16 commemorations.

What began as curiosity became instinct.

“Over time, poetry became the only way I truly express myself.”

A SCENE THAT’S VERY MUCH ALIVE

Contrary to the idea that poetry is niche or fading, Kago insists the opposite is true.

“The poetry space in Botswana is actually quite impressive at the moment… the diversity and dedication within the community are encouraging to see.”

The audience is there. The voices are multiplying. The forms are evolving.

TRUTH WITHOUT A MEGAPHONE

Kago’s poems don’t march, they mirror. Writing in Setswana isn’t framed as protest, but honesty.

“I see it primarily as telling the truth, my truth.”

And somehow, that softness hits harder.

ORAL TRADITION, DIGITAL AFTERLIFE

Setswana poetry has always lived in the mouth before the page. Carrying it online feels urgent to Kago.

“It means celebrating my mother tongue at a time when it feels like it is slowly becoming almost extinct.”

By blending English and Setswana, she calls her work both preservation and evolution.

“Once the work exists in the digital space, it gains a sense of permanence. It will always be there.”

WHAT COMES NEXT

Kago is currently working on her debut poetry collection, A Licking Fire, alongside her first spoken word poetry musical, set for release on 5 February 2026, following its private listening session.

Future generations won’t have to imagine Kago’s voice. They’ll just press play.