Budget 26: Doing More with Less 

The Mainstreaming of Decoupling

By Douglas Rasbash

Botswana cannot grow by spending more and consuming more. Budget 26 must mark a decisive shift toward efficiency, outcomes and economic growth that uses fewer resources, not more.

SHIFTING WAVES

Economic thinking moves in waves. There was a time when growth meant expansion. More land cultivated. More roads built. More minerals extracted. More energy consumed. Economist Kenneth Boulding described this era as the cowboy economy, a world of open frontiers where progress simply meant doing more.

Botswana’s development story was born in that wave. In the early decades of independence, roads, dams, schools, clinics and power stations were precisely what development required. Infrastructure was progress. Spending was growth.

SPACEMAN ECONOMY

The world has moved on. Resources are constrained. Water is scarce. Energy is costly. Climate risk is real. Modern economies no longer grow by using more. They grow by using less, more intelligently.

Boulding called this the spaceman economy, where success is measured by efficiency, productivity and the ability to separate economic growth from resource consumption. Here lies the uncomfortable truth. Botswana is still budgeting as if it lives in the cowboy economy.

BUDGET MOMENT

Budget 26 is the moment for the Second Republic to acknowledge that the economic model itself must change.

Last year’s budget named many of the right problems. Unemployment. Gender violence. Digitisation. Energy. Infrastructure. But it defined none of the outcomes. Twelve months later, basic questions remain unanswered. Did unemployment fall. Did gender violence decline. Did digitisation improve services. Did energy and water use become more productive.

A budget that measures spending rather than results cannot answer these questions.

DECOUPLING

Budget 26 must mainstream a concept rarely heard in budget speeches. Decoupling.

Decoupling means an economy grows without proportional increases in energy use, water use, transport volumes, imports or government size. It shifts focus from how much is produced to how efficiently it is produced.

It is not megawatts generated but energy consumed per unit of GDP. It is not litres of water used but water used per pula of GDP. It is not kilometres of road built but how efficiently goods and people move. It is not the size of government but the value generated per civil servant.

Botswana does not currently measure any of this.

ENERGY BLINDSPOT

How many kilowatt hours does Botswana use to produce one pula of GDP. We do not know. Yet generation capacity is expanding without clarity on what problem is being solved.

Water is even more urgent. Botswana is one of the most water stressed countries in the world. Research suggests more than 270 litres of water are required to produce a single unit of GDP, among the highest globally. Yet there is no national target to improve water productivity across agriculture, mining, households or industry.

OUTCOMES FIRST

A performance budget does not start with ministries and allocations. It starts with outcomes.

By the end of the financial year, government should be able to say youth unemployment fell because programmes were tied directly to job creation. Gender violence declined because funding was linked to policing, prevention and victim support. Services moved online and citizens experienced the difference. The economy used less energy and water per unit of GDP.

These are outcomes, not activities.

NDP REALITY

NDP12 was designed for a fiscal envelope that no longer exists. Diamond revenues are under pressure. Deficits are rising. Resources are limited. Pursuing every project spreads funding too thinly to create impact anywhere.

Budget 26 should announce a rapid review and prioritisation of NDP12 so that only projects that clearly improve national outcome indicators are funded. This is not retreat. It is focus.

DIGITAL LEAP

Digitisation is the fastest governance reform available. Botswana ranks poorly on global e Government measures. Within one year, licensing, tax, registration, procurement and permits could be online.

Digitisation reduces administrative costs, improves transparency, speeds up business creation and improves service delivery. Few capital investments can match this impact.

EMOBILITY

Electric mobility is the clearest expression of decoupling. Botswana spends billions importing fuel. That money leaves the economy. Electric vehicles shift spending into domestic electricity, much of it solar, keeping value inside Botswana.

This transition reduces imports, improves energy security, lowers transport costs, cuts the price of goods and food and creates new industries. It is not just a transport issue. It is an economic strategy.

STATE LIMITS

The developer state model has reached its limits. It was built for an era when government had to build and operate everything. That era has passed. Botswana now has private capital, pension funds and skills. Yet government still acts as operator rather than enabler.

This structure has become a drag on growth.

RIGHT SIZING

Fiscal pressure is increasing. Wage bills and recurrent expenditure consume a growing share of the budget. If government does not deliberately right size itself, it will eventually be forced to do so abruptly.

Right sizing is economic maturity. Decoupling applies to government too. Better services must be delivered with fewer processes, fewer layers and smarter systems. Digitisation makes this possible.

FINAL SHIFT

Budget 26 should be judged by whether Botswana reduces the electricity, fuel, water and administrative effort required to produce each unit of GDP while increasing the proportion of government services delivered online.

This budget must tell citizens what will change, not what will be bought. Botswana must grow by using less, not more. Efficiency is now the engine of growth.

That is the shift from cowboy to spaceman. That is the mainstreaming of decoupling.

FIVE KEY NUMBERS FOR INFOGRAPHICS

193 kWh

Electricity used per US$1,000 of GDP 11,460 litres

Water used per US$1,000 of GDP 0.274

Botswana UN Online Service Index score 7,800

Civil servants per US$1 billion of GDP Billions of pula

Annual fuel import cost leaving the economy

