Mohwasa Confirms P15M BOPEU Deal

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

While confirming the contract deal with BOPEU’s investment arm, Babereki Investment, for which he is owed P15 million, the Minister of State President Moeti Mohwasa has dismissed allegations linking him to any impropriety, calling claims by veteran unionist Johnson Motshwarakgole “deliberately misleading”.

Motshwarakgole, a consultant of the Manual Workers Union, alleged on Monday that Mohwasa was still owed P15 million from a transaction involving former BOPEU president Andrew Motsamai. He suggested that Motsamai’s subsequent appointment in government may have been a reward for facilitating the deal, which was later cancelled by BOPEU president Masego Mogwera, who succeeded Motsamai. Mogwera refused to comment, stating that her contract prevented her from speaking on BOPEU matters following her departure.

MOHWASA RESPONDS

Mohwasa confirmed that his company had been contracted to raise funds for BOPEU’s investment arm, Babereki Investment, under an arrangement that entitled him to a three percent commission, amounting to P15 million, a matter he said was now before arbitration. However, he firmly rejected any suggestion of impropriety or that the deal influenced Motsamai’s appointment.

“The issue he raised has no relevance to the matters for which the press conference was convened. I believe he is deliberately trying to mislead the public,” Mohwasa said, questioning why the allegation was introduced in an unrelated forum.

WHY THE ISSUE WAS RAISED

Motshwarakgole said he raised the matter to highlight what he described as Motsamai’s questionable character and alleged misuse of influence in business dealings. He argued that Motsamai’s appointment was particularly concerning given that other public servants had been waiting for promotion. Motshwarakgole maintained that the press conference was an appropriate platform to expose what he termed a “pattern of compromised union leadership.”

MOTSAMAI DECLINES TO COMMENT

Contacted for comment, Motsamai said he could not discuss the matter, noting he left BOPEU eight years ago. “I exited the union long ago and cannot recall the details. The union leadership is better placed to speak on current matters,” he told The Botswana Gazette.

Efforts to get a comment from Babereki Investment chairperson Otto Itumeleng were unsuccessful as he requested to be called back after 15 minutes but did not take calls.