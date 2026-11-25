The event will bring together music, food and local creative talent, with 100 guests expected to attend.

WH&WN! is set to host Kasi X Urban: Simunye One Time, an end-of-year event combining Botswana’s kasi culture with contemporary urban entertainment through music and food.

The experience will bring together approximately 100 guests, including 75 members of the public selected through an in-app competition on the TSW App and 25 invited influencers and tastemakers.

MUSIC AND LOCAL TALENT

The entertainment programme will feature Eskimos as the headline act, with Bambino hosting the event. The line-up will also create space for local creative talent, placing Botswana’s entertainment scene at the centre of an experience that celebrates the sounds, personalities and influences shaping contemporary urban culture.

A TASTE OF KASI CULTURE

Food will form part of the programme through a curated dining concept drawing on Botswana and kasi flavours. According to the organisers, the menu will combine local ingredients and traditional influences with contemporary culinary techniques.

The event’s name, Simunye, translates to “we are one” and reflects its theme of shared cultural identity through music, food and community.

WH&WN! said the experience was designed to give TSW App users access to lifestyle events and opportunities to connect through shared cultural interests.

The event, titled Kasi X Urban: Simunye One Time, forms part of the platform’s Hot Drop experiences.

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