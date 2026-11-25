Five nominations, two trophies and a growing international footprint. Botswana: Paradise in Peril has given local filmmaking something to celebrate, taking home top honours for directing and cinematography at a regional conservation film festival.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana has entered the international film awards conversation, and Botswana: Paradise in Peril is bringing home the hardware. The homegrown documentary scored two major wins at the 2026 Kingdom in the Sky Conservation International Film Festival (KITS-CIFF) in Lesotho on 21 November, turning five nominations into a double victory for local filmmaking.

The production claimed Best Director and Best Cinematographer, having also competed for Best Editing, Best International Film and Best Heritage Film. For producer Moabi Mogorosi, who travelled to Lesotho to receive the awards, the recognition is a moment of validation for a team determined to tell Botswana’s stories.

TWO TROPHIES, ONE BIG STATEMENT

Commissioned by the Botswana Wildlife Producers Association (BWPA) and produced by local company ABI Films, the documentary explores Botswana’s wildlife conservation efforts and the challenges faced by communities living alongside wildlife.

Its creative approach helped distinguish the production. Rather than allowing outside perspectives to dominate the conservation debate, the filmmakers put affected communities at the centre of the narrative.

“Our decision was that, okay, let’s spend a lot of time with the locals, people who are primarily affected. Let them school us. And from there let’s portray them from a position of authority,” Mogorosi said in an interview.

The documentary also explores marginal areas, regulated sustainable hunting and the benefits rural communities derive from conservation programmes, engaging with an international debate over hunting as a conservation tool.

THE NEXT AWARD IS FUNDING

While the two wins put Botswana’s documentary filmmaking on an international stage, Mogorosi says the industry needs more financial backing to build on the momentum.

He pointed to the challenge of producing films with shoestring budgets, or sometimes no budgets at all, while marketing remains an additional hurdle.

“Don’t just make films, let’s market them aggressively,” he said.

During the three-day festival, Mogorosi also participated as a panellist in industry workshops held on 19 and 20 November.

For Paradise in Peril, two awards mark a significant achievement. For Botswana’s filmmakers, the next ambition is ensuring that international recognition comes with the resources and opportunities to produce even more work.